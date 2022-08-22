Prince William and Kate Middleton have issued a statement revealing their children are set to start a new school in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all start at Lambrook School in Berkshire when the new term kicks off.

The family are all moving to Windsor, with the children attending the same school for the first time.

Kate and William are to set up home in Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor’s Home Park.

They reportedly want to move away from their current abode, Kensington Palace in West London, to give the three youngsters more freedom.

Where is the Cambridge children’s new school?

In a statement released today (Monday 22 August), the palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

The school, near Ascot, doesn’t come cheap though as reports claim the Cambridges could be forking out around £53,000 a year in school fees if the children attend full-time without boarding.

Meanwhile, according to reports, fees for each term at the private prep school depend on the child’s age.

Louise, Charlotte and George will be starting a new school (Credit: CoverImages)

A source told The Sun: “This decision to move to Windsor and for George, Charlotte and Louis to go to school together was always about putting the children first. It is the best thing for the kids.