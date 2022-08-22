On the right, a large picture of Kate Middleton wearing a blue blazer. On the right, a picture of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Royals

Kate Middleton praised by royal fans as she’s spotted ‘flying economy with Charlotte and Louis’ to Scotland

She looked elegant

By Robyn Duffy
| Updated:

Kate Middleton was praised by her royal fans after a TikTok video appeared to reveal she was flying economy to Scotland with two of her children.

Kate, along with Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, reportedly flew economy to Scotland to visit the Queen at Balmoral.

Prince William and Prince George apparently flew separate from the Duchess and the children.

Kate Middleton smiling and clapping
Kate Middleton has been praised for reportedly flying economy to Scotland (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton in Scotland?

In a TikTok shared on Sunday evening, Kate was spotted exiting a commercial flight with her children.

Kate wore a green linen skirt and a brown jacket. She accessorised with a pair of sunglasses and a cream over the shoulder bag.

@turbom1k3y Kate#royal#family#scotland ♬ original sound – turbom1k3y

The TikTok user wrote: “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me.”

“Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy,” they added.

In the comments, the user continued: “She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter’s iPad.

“And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son.”

“No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board,” they expressed.

The user also claimed that the rest of the passengers had to wait until Kate and the children had disembarked the aircraft before they could exit.

Duchess of Cambridge news

TikTok users took to the comments to praise the Duchess.

She carried herself extremely well.

One user said: “I mean fair play to them for flying economy because they don’t have to.”

“Catherine is a stunning woman who carries herself with dignity humility and grace… big respect to her and her family,” said another.

The original poster replied saying: “She carried herself extremely well.”

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George pull faces on Buckingham Palace balcony
The royal children are reportedly visiting their grandmother in Balmoral (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: William and Kate ‘giving up dream for sake of George, Charlotte and Louis’

Another added: “Catherine is one of my favourite royal family members, after the Queen… She just comes across so relatable and kind.”

One user joked: “Ohhh if only we could all have that much support when we’re flying with kids.”

ED! has contacted reps for the Duchess of Cambridge for comment.

