William and Kate ‘giving up dream for sake of George, Charlotte and Louis’

Kate Middleton and Prince William gave up their “dream” for the sake of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, a royal expert has claimed.

The expert claimed that a source said the Cambridges’ “dream” to live in London simply isn’t possible now that they have three children together.

Kate and William’s new home

It has recently been reported that Prince William and Kate are set to move house.

The royal couple have been living in Kensington Palace, which is their permanent home.

They also have a home in Norfolk too – Anmer Hall, which was a gift from the Queen.

However, after some years at Kensington Palace, William and Kate are reportedly on the move once more.

The couple and their three children will be moving to Windsor, reports claim.

According to a royal source, this is to give their children as “normal a life as possible” away from London.

Cambridges’ move

Speaking to Yahoo Life, royal expert Omid Scobie said a royal source explained that living in London was initially the “dream” for Kate and William.

However, they soon realised that it may not be the best place to raise George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“They thought about moving to Norfolk, but as active senior working royals they could never be that far away from London, so that’s where Windsor came into the picture,” the source said.

Their new Windsor home is reportedly safer for the kids too. They will be able to roam the 665-acre-land as much as they want in safety.

This is because their new Windsor home will have security on site.

The move will also reportedly see the end of some live-in staff too.

Their full-time nanny, Maria Borallo, as well as their chef and housekeeper will reportedly receive private accommodation on the site.

This accommodation will reportedly be paid for by William and Kate.

The couple’s apartment in Kensington Palace isn’t going anywhere, however.

The Cambridges are reportedly going to be using the apartment as their London base. It’s also believed that they will move back there once the children grow up.

“Apartment 1A will always be their official residence,” a palace source said.

ED! has contacted Kate and William’s reps for comment.

