Inside Charlotte, George and Louis’ new school from huge golf course and pool to beautiful chapel

Prince George’s new school, which he will attend along with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, has been revealed.

The Cambridge children will be attending a state-of-the-art school with a golf course, pool, and chapel on site.

Prince George’s new school

The Cambridges are going to be moving from their home in Kensington Palace to Windsor.

This means that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be moving school.

And it looks as though the school they’re going to be moving to is fit for a King.

A statement released by the Palace today confirmed that the Cambridge children will be attending Lambrook School come September.

The children are going to be at the independent school, which is situated in the Berkshire countryside until they are 13.

Prince George moving to new school with Charlotte and Louis

The statement from the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.”

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s,” the statement continued.

The headmaster of Lambrook School, Jonathan Perry, spoke of the school’s delight in welcoming George, Charlotte and Louis to the school.

He said: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

Cambridge children’s new school

So what can George, Charlotte, and eventually, Louis expect from their new school?

There are reportedly currently 615 pupils in attendance at the school. According to Good Schools Guide, the boarding fee for Lambrook School last year was £25,440.

Some of the subjects the royal children could study include French, Religious Studies, and Technology. From year five, Latin is compulsory.

Additionally, there are also music lessons, as well as tap dancing lessons, and bagpipe playing.

The school grounds are spread across 52 acres, with a nine-hole golf course, 25-meter swimming pool, and a large sports hall too.

Additionally, there is also a chapel on site too, which hosts four services a week.

The school also houses rabbits which the children can pet at lunchtime.

