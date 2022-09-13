William, Prince of Wales, has made an emotional confession about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis following the Queen‘s death.

The 40-year-old is reportedly trying to keep things “as normal as possible” for his children amid a sea of seismic changes.

William made an emotional confession about his kids (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

William, Prince of Wales’ emotional confession

Prince William has made an emotional confession about his children in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The future king has reportedly revealed that he is trying to provide his children with a sense of “continuity” after Her Majesty’s passing.

William’s emotional confession reportedly came during a chat with a well-wisher outside Windsor Castle on Saturday (September 10).

William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle met crowds outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Elaine Gee, a primary school teacher, spoke to the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall about the difficulty of explaining the Queen’s death to her pupils.

“I told him how I work at a school and how it’s been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it’s all changed and we are talking about this,” she told People.

It was at this point that William made his confession.

William’s confession came during a chat with a well-wisher on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William, Prince of Wales talks Cambridge kids grieving

The well-wisher then continued, revealing to People what William had said about his own children.

“He spoke about George, Charlotte, and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible,” she said.

Gee also spoke about how she’d met Kate Middleton on Saturday.

She said that she had praised the Princess of Wales on how impressive her professional nature during their time of grief was.

“Catherine thanked me, and she said that all the nation were feeling it. They were both very kind and gentle and genuine. It was very special — definitely a moment I will always treasure,” she said.

William opened up about how he’s dealing with grief (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William talks about dealing with grief

During the meeting with well-wishers on Saturday, Prince William opened up about how he personally is dealing with the grief.

Spotting a woman in the crowd with a dog, William said: “Awww, look! Who’s this?”

He then continued, saying: “Dogs at this time are so important. I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment.”

“I’ve got a little spaniel called Orla. She’s very sweet,” he said.

He then thanked the crowd for coming out to support him and his family.

Meanwhile, Kate revealed to one well-wisher what Louis had said following the Queen’s death.

“Louis said, ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now,'” the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall reportedly said.

