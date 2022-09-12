Prince William reveals emotional way he’s dealing with grief following Queen’s death

William, Prince of Wales, has revealed how he’s dealing with the death of the Queen with the help of his beloved dog.

Her Majesty passed away on Thursday, September 8 to the shock of the nation.

On Saturday, William and Kate, Princess of Wales, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle.

They arrived to thank fans who had gathered outside the royal residence in memory of the Queen.

At one stage, the foursome briefly split up to speak individually to members of the public.

Prince William chatted with fans outside Windsor (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince William on dealing with his grief

“Awww, look! Who’s this?” the Prince of Wales asked when speaking to a woman with her dog in the crowd.

William then remarked: “Dogs at this time are so important. I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment.”

He continued: “I’ve got a little spaniel called Orla. She’s very sweet.”

William then thanked the crowd for coming out to show their support for the family.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Kate told the crowds what her son Prince Louis said following the news about the Queen’s death.

“Louis said, ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now,'” the Princess of Wales told some people.

William and Kate also bonded with Harry and Meghan (Credit: Splashnews)

The royals’ outing came after William and Kate were handed new titles following Her Majesty’s death.

On Friday (September 9), Charles announced he had bestowed the title of Prince of Wales on his eldest son, William.

This now makes William’s wife Kate the Princess of Wales – the title once belonging to William and Harry’s late mother, Princes Diana.

William said it was an “honour” to be asked to “serve the Welsh people”.

He added that he would do so with “humility and great respect”.

William and Kate’s family plans

Elsewhere, William and Kate reportedly told courtiers they hope to give their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – time to settle in school before having to deal with moving homes.

Reports claimed the family would move to Windsor Castle shortly.

However, a source told The Telegraph: “They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years.

“But things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now.

“They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children.”

