Prince William has issued a heartfelt statement in tribute to his late grandmother.

The Queen died on Thursday, September 8, peacefully at Balmoral, a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Prince William appeared in public for the first time today as his father, Charles III was proclaimed King.

Prince William shares touching tribute

And the newly named Prince Of Wales has now shared an emotional statement on Twitter about his “Grannie”.

He wrote: “On Thursday the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother.”

He continued: “And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful I have had the benefit of the Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

“My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support.

“My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

He added: “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

The Prince went on to thank her for her “kindness” and “example of service and dignity”.

He then pledged to honour her by “supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

Fans were emotional over William’s message.

“I didn’t think I could cry anymore and then I read this. Beautiful words and never a truer word spoken. We all feel bereft, I can’t imagine how you’re feeling,” wrote one.

Another added: “Crying all over again.”

“A deeply moving and respectful tribute to our Queen, your Grannie. Touching, human, dignified. Grannie will be immensely proud of you and your family already and going forwards,” shared one more.

Queen’s funeral date announced

Earlier today Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen will be laid to rest on Monday September 19.

The service will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and Her Majesty will lie in state for four days prior.

Prince William was one of the witnesses alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, when Prince Charles became King Charles this morning.

He reportedly gifted his father, alongside brother Harry, with the ink well used to sign his oath.

