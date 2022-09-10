Prince William delights royal fans as they notice character trait for first time

Prince William fans were stunned by the way the Duke of Cambridge signed off the declaration to make his dad King Charles III.

His majesty was proclaimed this morning at the Accession Council, two days after the death of his mother at 96.

Numerous guests were in attendance, including members of the royal family.

The new Prince of Wales was followed by Camilla Queen Consort, Penny Mourdant and Prime minister Liz Truss signing the declaration of the new monarch.

However, many eagle-eyed viewers were shocked while watching William write his signature.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is left-handed (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince William fans stunned the Duke is left-handed

He stunned royal fans by revealing on camera that he is left-handed.

As a result, numerous viewers raced to social media to comment on their observations.

“Prince William is left-handed. Imagine if this happened in the middle ages, a f***ing succession crisis would have happened,” one person tweeted.

“I feel for Prince William, being a lefty, having to sign that with proclamation with a fountain pen,” commented a second.

Another wrote: “Why’s Prince William being a lefty like me so amusing to me?”

“Prince William is left-handed. I’m learning all sorts of things this week,” said fourth.

A fifth joked: “Thoughts and prayers for Prince William for having to sign a historical document using a fountain pen. Left-handed solidarity at the pressure not to smudge #Proclamation”.

“One thing I learned today, watching the signing of the oath: Prince William is left-handed. All the best people are. #lefthanders,” replied another.

However, some were baffled by people being surprised.

“Why is #PrincessofWales #PrinceWilliam being #lefthanded such big news, get a grip people, we’ve always known he was left-handed,” moaned one viewer.

A second said: “Prince William has been left-handed since he learnt to write as a child… People that make this observation must have been born yesterday I assume!”

“It’s been known for years that Prince William is left-handed, ” added a third fan.

Prince William has now become Prince of Wales (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince sends his children off to school

Meanwhile, Prince William recently took his children to their new school for an open day.

His kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all started at Lambrook school on Thursday.

It makes a bittersweet day for William, who also learned of the news that the Queen had passed the same afternoon.

Ahead of their big day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their three children for a settling-in session this week.

William was reportedly heard calling his family “the gang” as he ushered them into their new school.

Melanie Sanderson, the managing editor of the Good Schools Guide, told Sky News that the school should be a good fit for the royals.

She told Sky News: “The Cambridges’ first priority at this point in the children’s development is that they retain that normality, so I think they can expect to be selected for matches the same as their peers.

“[Headmaster] Jonathan Perry is incredibly focused on ensuring his pupils understand their situation, that they all understand their privilege, and you know, let’s be under no illusion, we’re talking about an incredibly privileged cohort here,” she added.

