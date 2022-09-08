Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen amid her health concerns.

Today, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty, 96, is under “medical supervision” as doctors are “concerned” for her health.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are travelling to Balmoral during their return to the UK.

Harry and Meghan travel to Balmoral

The couple were supposed to be doing a charity event in London this evening.

It’s believed they have now travelled to Balmoral Castle to be with the Queen.

It’s also been revealed that all four of the Queen’s children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – have also travelled up.

In addition, the Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have joined.

Who else is with the Queen?

The Queen’s grandson Prince William is also with Her Majesty.

It comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Queen’s health on Thursday.

The statement read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Royal fans have expressed concerns for the monarch.

One person said: “I’m worried about the Queen.”

The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.

Another wrote: “Genuinely very concerned about the Queen being ill.”

A third added: “I pray for the Queen & her health, I am deeply concerned this has come very quickly.”

A fourth tweeted: “I’m very concerned about the Queen.”

Harry and Meghan are due to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday evening.

It’s not yet known if they will still be attending.

The Queen has been suffering from mobility problems for the last several months.

Late last year, she had a stint in hospital and has used a walking stick on recent royal engagements.

On Wednesday, she cancelled a virtual Privy Council meeting which was scheduled to take place that evening.

The Queen news

During her meeting with new Prime Minister Lis Truss on Tuesday, fans had expressed worries for the monarch after spotting a dark mark on her hand.

One person said: “Wishing the Queen a speedy recovery and hoping her health stabilises. The very large what looks like a bruise on her hand is worrying.”

Another wrote: “That’s quite a bruise on her hand, the poor lady. I really hope she is well and in good spirits.”

However, a third added: “Her Majesty is looking very well.”

