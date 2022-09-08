The Queen is ‘under medical supervision’ as her doctors are ‘concerned’ for her health, Buckingham Palace has confirmed in latest news.

Her Majesty, 96, has been suffering from mobility issues over the last few months and has had to cancel several engagements due to her health.

Earlier this week, the Queen met with Lis Truss to formally appoint her the next Prime Minister.

The Queen is under medical supervision (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen news

However, the following day, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had to cancel a virtual Privy Council meeting which was scheduled to take place that evening.

Today (September 8), the palace issued an update on the Queen’s health which has left royal fans concerned.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the palace has said members of the Royal Family have been informed about the Queen’s situation.

She remains at Balmoral, her Scottish estate.

Following the latest news, royal fans have expressed worries for Her Majesty.

One person said on Twitter: “I knew this was more serious. God Bless The Queen.”

Another wrote: “I pray that she will be well soon. She has been through so much.”

The Queen met with Liz Truss earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “God save the Queen…. hope she’s going to be ok.”

Meanwhile, the new Prime Minister Liz Truss has issued a statement on Twitter following the news.

She said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Earlier this week, royal fans had expressed concerns after a photo emerged showing the Queen meeting Truss.

In the photo, the monarch was all smiles as she shook hands with the new PM.

However, many fans noticed a dark mark on the back of her hand and expressed their worries.

One tweeted: “That’s quite a bruise on her hand, the poor lady. I really hope she is well and in good spirits.”

Another wrote: “Elderly people bruise very easily, but does look rather nasty, bless you, Your Majesty.”

“Her Majesty’s right hand looks darker than it should be,” a third added. “I hope it’s nothing serious and the Queen is doing well!”

