The Queen is under “medical supervision” at Balmoral and in a health update, senior royals have travelled to be with her.

Today, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty’s doctors are “concerned” for her health.

Therefore, she’s now under medical supervision as she remains at her Scottish estate Balmoral.

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen health

It’s believed that Prince Charles is now with her and the Duke of Cambridge is on his way.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall has also travelled to Balmoral.

It comes after the palace released a statement to confirm the Queen’s medical situation.

It read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to be with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen has been struggling with mobility issues for several months now.

It has caused her to cancel several engagements.

The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she was forced to miss some of the events due to her mobility problems.

Earlier this week, the monarch met with Liz Truss to appoint her the new Prime Minister.

However, the Queen’s appearance during the meeting sparked some concern from royal fans.

The Queen has been struggling with mobility issues for several months (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

What are fans saying about the Queen?

One person said: “I hope it’s nothing serious and the Queen is doing well!”

Another wrote: “That’s quite a bruise on her hand, the poor lady.”

However, others have urged Her Majesty to rest.

One tweeted: “Worrying news about the Queen. HM needs to rest now, wishing her well.”

Another added: “The Queen deserves to rest but she won’t step down.”

Meanwhile, celebrities have issued their well-wishes to the Queen.

Piers Morgan said: “I can’t even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day.”

Read more: The Queen ‘under medical supervision’ as her doctors ‘concerned’ for her health, palace confirms

Martin Lewis wrote: “Never thought i’d be interrupted in an interview about the health of the Queen. Wishing her well.”

Lord Alan Sugar tweeted: “Sorry to hear the breaking news that Her Majesty the Queen is now under doctor supervision. I am sure the whole nation will join me in wishing her well for a speedy recovery.”

In addition, Nigel Farage said: “Dreadful news from Buckingham Palace concerning the Queen’s health. The thoughts and prayers of the whole nation and huge numbers of people around the world are with her and her family at this time.”

Over the last few months, the Queen has been pictured using a walking stick during royal engagements.

Late last year, she also endured a hospital stay.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.