Charles III says he’s ‘deeply aware’ of his responsibilities as he’s proclaimed King

Charles III has officially been proclaimed King in a ceremony this morning.

He also gave a short speech announcing the Queen’s death.

King Charles declared he was “deeply aware” of the responsibilities that lay ahead for him. He also thanked his wife, Camilla, the new Queen Consort.

King Charles III pledged himself to his new role (Credit: BBC)

What did King Charles say at his proclamation?

After announcing the death of his “beloved mother, the Queen” he subsequently talked of the “irreparable loss” we have all suffered.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and as such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

He went on: “To all of us as a family as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of livelong love and of selfless service.

“My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

He spoke of his own awareness at what faced him now.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me.

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.”

Prince William and Camilla, Queen Consort, were by King Charles’s side (Credit: BBC)

Thanks to Camilla, Queen Consort

King Charles also spoke of his wife in his speech.

“In all of this I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of beloved wife.”

He dedicated “what remains to me of my life” and prayed for the “guidance and help of almighty God”.

King Charles then signed the oath. Witnesses Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort, also added their signatures.

Members of the public were then welcomed into Friary Court. There, they heard The Garter King of Arms read the first and Principal Proclamation from the balcony above.

Read more: King Charles makes first speech as sovereign

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.