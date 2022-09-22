Queen’s ‘hurt’ over Harry and Meghan and ‘regret’ at not seeing more of Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals left the Queen “hurt and exhausted”, it has been claimed.

Writing in her new book, The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Katie Nicholl alleges the late monarch “didn’t like to think” about their decision to leave the family.

The Queen was also reportedly “disappointed” that Harry and Meghan didn’t bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK over the summer.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals ‘hurt’ the Queen, it’s claimed (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan caused Queen ‘hurt and exhaustion’, it’s claimed

In an extract of the book, published in Vanity Fair, Nicholl alleges a source told her the Queen was “very hurt” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s behaviour.

It has been claimed the Queen was “exhausted by the turmoil” of their decision.

The source claimed: “She was very hurt and told me: ‘I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it any more.'”

She was very hurt and told me: ‘I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it any more.’

Elsewhere, it has also been claimed that the late monarch felt “perplexed” by her grandson’s complaints.

Speaking after the monarch’s passing, royal expert Richard Kay claimed: “There is no doubt that grandson and monarch had a close bond.

“The Queen’s staff have told me how, in the early days of Harry’s exile in America, the Queen would excitedly take his phone calls.

“Over time this changed and she later became perplexed by Harry’s complaints.”

Queen’s regret over Archie and Lilibet

The friend also alleged that it was a “source of sadness” and “regret” to the Queen that she got to see so little of her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

She was also sad that Meghan and Harry couldn’t join her in Balmoral over the summer.

During one weekend in August, the monarch is said to have hosted a “sleepover” for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

However, Archie and Lilibet were reportedly absent from the occasion.

The source went on to claim it was a “regret” of the Queen’s concerning Harry and Meghan’s move Stateside.

Meghan Markle, pictured at the Queen’s funeral, is mum to Archie and Lilibet (Credit: Cover Images)

The Queen did get to meet Lilibet

Of course, the late monarch did get to meet her namesake, baby Lilibet, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

Meghan and Harry brought both children over with them for the occasion.

And it’s claimed that Her Majesty “cleared her diary” to meet her great-granddaughter.

Not only that, Lilibet also celebrated her first birthday while in the UK with a birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.

Royal fans didn’t get to catch a glimpse of Archie and Lilibet at any official events, sadly.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did release an adorable picture of Lili on her first birthday.

Read more: King Charles to ‘keep annual royal tradition’ following Queen’s passing

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.