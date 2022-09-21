Sad claims about Prince Harry’s relationship with the Queen ‘revealed’ as monarch grew ‘perplexed by his complaints’

Prince Harry and the Queen reportedly had a strained relationship in the months leading up to her passing, claims an expert in latest news.

Her Majesty passed away on September 8 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her state funeral was held on Monday, September 19 and watched by an estimated four billion viewers around the globe.

Following her passing, some eyes have been on Prince Harry after he’s been briefly thrust back into royal life with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Now, royal expert Richard Kay has shared some insight into Harry and the Queen’s relationship.

It’s believed they shared a “close bond”.

The Queen reportedly became “perplexed” by Harry’s complaints, an expert claimed (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest

However, according to the commentator, the Queen grew more and more “perplexed” by the reports of Harry’s unhappiness with the monarchy.

He told Mail Online: “Harry was not just mourning the loss of a grandmother — she was also the figure to whom in his anguish he turned as his royal life unravelled.

“There is no doubt that grandson and monarch had a close bond. The Queen’s staff have told me how, in the early days of Harry’s exile in America, the Queen would excitedly take his phone calls.

“Over time this changed and she later became perplexed by Harry’s complaints.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and the palace for comment.

Harry and Meghan sat behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the funeral.

The couple also appeared to reconcile with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The foursome appeared together outside Windsor greeting royal supporters last week.

However, according to reports, the couple is expected to fly back to the US as soon as possible.

They have been away from their children, Archie, three and Lilibet, one, for almost three weeks. Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, has apparently been babysitting while the duo have been in the UK.

Prince Harry once shared a ‘close’ bond with the Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan latest news

Meanwhile, another royal expert has claimed that Harry could be set to play a much larger role in the monarchy going forward.

Tina Brown, who is the author of The Palace Papers, appeared on Lorraine yesterday (September 20) to discuss what’s next for the Prince.

She said: “I do think the royal family needs them (the Sussexes).”

She added: “And Kate does not want to be spending her time travelling the world. She’s a mother with three children. As the Sussexes are. They have to somehow divvy this stuff up and Harry has a big role to play if he wants to come in and do it.”

“The question is of course whether Meghan wants to because she absolutely hated every bit of it.”

However, Tina went on to confess that Harry’s future with the family all hinges on one thing, his upcoming book.

Tina continued: “I think unless he does give up his book and these tell-all documentaries then there can be no trust.”

