Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s very subtle tribute to the Queen at funeral

Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s funeral outfit featured a subtle tribute to the Queen yesterday (Monday, September 19), it has been revealed.

Sophie, 57, was very close to the Queen and seems to have been hit hard by the monarch’s passing recently.

Sophie’s dress was reportedly a tribute to the Queen (Credit: BBC)

Sophie, Countess of Wessex pays tribute to Queen

Yesterday saw the Queen’s funeral service take place at Westminster Abbey, and virtually every Royal Family member was in attendance.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex was there, along with her husband, Prince Edward, and their children, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

As the royals had all eyes on them, fans noticed every single little detail.

Sophie’s outfit became one of them as it featured a subtle, yet touching tribute to Her Majesty.

The royal opted to wear a custom outfit designed by Suzannah Crabb of the luxury label Suzannah London.

However, the design on the dress grabbed the headlines.

Once noticed, the designer of Sophie’s dress then spoke about the tribute (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The Countess of Wessex’s funeral outfit

Lily of the Valley flowers embellished the black fabric of Sophie’s dress.

Lily of the Valley were famously the Queen’s favourite flowers – making Sophie’s dress a subtle tribute to Her Majesty.

Suzannah Crabb spoke to the Evening Standard about the subtle tribute to the Queen hidden within the dress.

“The coat dress was embroidered with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite flowers, Lily of the Valley,” she said.

“They are intertwined with inspiration of the flowers from within Her Majesty’s wedding bouquet,” she then added.

However, it will come as no surprise to royal fans that Sophie decided to pay tribute to the Queen in such a heartwarming way.

The Countess of Wessex was reportedly very close with the Queen, even reportedly referring to her as “mama”.

Sophie also reportedly used to speak to the Queen every day.

Their reported closeness was highlighted by how “broken” and “devastated” she looked during the service of thanksgiving last week.

Sophie and George shared a sweet moment (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Sophie shares sweet moment with Prince George

Elsewhere in the funeral, Sophie and her great-nephew, Prince George, shared a heartwarming moment.

After the funeral, Sophie, along with the young royal, watched as the Queen’s coffin left Westminster Abbey.

As the coffin left, Sophie was then spotted placing a comforting arm around Prince George.

As expected, it proved to be a very popular move with royal fans on Twitter. Many gushed over the moment.

However, many also took the opportunity to simply praise Sophie as a person.

“Sophie is just the sweetest kindest lady. Her strength this week, including her visible grief and upset, has made me love her more,” one tweeted.

“A mother is always a mother. Be it her own kids or others. I am so glad that we are seeing more of Sophie these days,” another then said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Sophie Wessex is just glorious and hugely understated.”

“That’s made me cry again!” another then confessed.

