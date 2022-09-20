Prince William’s kind gesture to Meghan and Harry at St George’s Chapel ‘revealed’

William, Prince of Wales’ kind gesture to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel has been revealed.

The future king let his brother and his wife go first into the church pew following a brief exchange of words, a lip reader has revealed.

The moment was caught on camera (Credit: BBC)

Prince of Wales’ kind gesture to Harry and Meghan

Following the Queen‘s funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the Royal Family then travelled to Windsor.

A committal service was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, ahead of the Queen’s burial.

After the Queen’s coffin was placed down, the Royal Family then took their seats in the pews.

Prince William and his family arrived at their pew first, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them.

According to what expert lip reader Jacqui Press told the MailOnline, Harry says: “Shall we go through first?”

William nods, before telling Kate: “Let them go through first.”

“OK,” Kate says as Harry and Meghan walk past them and take their seats.

Harry appeared to look at William during the funeral (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Prince Harry’s ‘glance of regret’ at Prince of Wales

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry appeared to have a “glance of regret” at his brother during the funeral service in Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry and Prince William didn’t sit next to each other during the service.

However, according to a body language expert, the Duke of Sussex looked over at his brother, seemingly displaying signs of “regret”.

Speaking to The Sun, Judi James said: “During the service, he was dabbing tears as well as tending to look around a lot and there were at least two occasions when his gaze that was more of a stare appeared directed at William.

“His expression suggested sadness and possible regret.”

She also said that Prince Harry put on an “emotional display” as the Queen’s coffin left Westminster Abbey later on.

William didn’t sit near Harry at the service (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Royal fans confused over seating arrangements

At the service in Westminster Abbey, William and Harry didn’t sit next to each other.

William and his family sat in the front row, a few seats along from his father, King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, sat in the row behind King Charles.

“I don’t understand why Harry and Meghan are sitting behind Charles and his siblings while William is on the other side,” one royal fan tweeted.

“I expected Kate to be seated [at the] back line with Meghan, while William and Harry should be in front row beside their father,” another said.

There was seemingly a reasonable explanation for this, however.

The Queen’s children were sat in the front row, as was Prince William as he is the heir to the throne.

The rest of the Queen’s grandchildren sat in the row behind Charles and William.

