Royal fans staggered by how much Princess Charlotte looks like the Queen

Princess Charlotte stole hearts at the Queen‘s funeral as observers highlighted her resemblance to her late great-grandmother.

Royal fans remarked on how much the seven-year-old looks like the late monarch – with some surprised by the “uncanny” likeness.

Others predicted she will be a star for the royal family in the future, too.

Princess Charlotte sings during the Westminster Abbey funeral service for the Queen (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Princess Charlotte at the Queen’s funeral

Numerous social media users made the observation about Charlotte‘s appearance throughout Monday’s (September 19) state funeral.

In particular, fans reckoned she looks like the late Queen did at her age.

Charlotte was filmed arriving at Westminster Abbey with her brother Prince George and mother Kate.

She was also shown on screen proceeding through the Abbey with her family before the service started.

Cameras also picked her up signing hymns. And following the service at Westminster Abbey, she followed the procession to Wellington Arch in a car.

As the Queen’s coffin was placed into a car for the journey to Windsor, Charlotte was also observed advising her brother to bow.

And Charlotte also featured at the Committal Service at Windsor. She and her brother were advised to wait by their father Prince William as he urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take their seats ahead of the Waleses.

Princess Charlotte crosses her hands as she stands with her mother, brother and father (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Social media fans’ reactions

Among the many comparisons, some commenters included heart emojis with their words.

“Charlotte looks so much like Queen Elizabeth II,” read one such tweet.

Another echoed that: “I love Princess Charlotte and she looks exactly like the Queen.”

Others seemed to come to the same conclusion for the first time during yesterday’s proceedings.

“Has anyone noticed how much Charlotte looks like the Queen?” one Twitter user asked.

Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth. It’s uncanny.

“OMG George looks like the Queen’s father and Charlotte is the double of the Queen, the likeness is so uncanny on them both,” gasped another.

Meanwhile, another person agreed: “Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth. It’s uncanny.”

And someone else specified the similarity was particularly noticeable when comparing them at similar ages.

“Princess Charlotte looks so much like a mini Queen Elizabeth,” they wrote.

The Queen as a child alongside the Queen Mother and her sister, Princess Margaret (Credit: Photo by Everett/Shutterstock)

Charlotte’s future?

Others claimed the resemblance is more than skin deep.

“Charlotte has a very direct look,” one Twitter user claimed.

“She looks people right in the eye, and doesn’t blink. The Queen had the very same direct, frank look. Charlotte is very like the Queen.”

And another person posited: “I think Princess Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. She has this wonderful combination. She has a great aura and strong charisma. I hope she becomes a Queen in the future. She is gorgeous and smart.”

Indeed, others also speculated the third in line to the throne could be monarch one day, seemingly due to her likeness to the late Queen.

“She looks like Elizabeth. Same mouth, she will be queen one day…. Charlotte,” they wrote.

And someone else hinted at the same thought: “Princess Charlotte showed at the funeral today that she is going to be Queen Elizabeth as a Princess all over again. She looks like her great-grandmother and her father will be King, as Elizabeth’s was.”

