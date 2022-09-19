Reason behind William and Harry’s seating arrangements for Queen’s funeral as fans confused?

Prince Harry sat behind King Charles during the Queen’s funeral service today as royal fans were slightly confused.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked in the procession behind the Queen‘s coffin today alongside members of the Royal Family.

As the service began, Harry and Meghan took their seats behind King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla.

Meanwhile, William sat a few chairs along from his father with his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, and their children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Harry sat behind King Charles while William sat along from his father (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry at Queen’s funeral

However, many people watching were wondering why Harry was behind the King and not William.

One person said on Twitter: “I don’t understand why Harry & Meghan are sitting behind Charles & his siblings while William is on the other side.”

Another wrote: “Why would protocols put Harry‘s seat at the back line behind King Charles.

“I expected Kate to be seated [at the] back line with Meghan, while William and Harry should be in front row beside their father.”

Some royal fans wondered why William wasn’t sat behind the King (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “Harry and Meghan are seated behind Charles and Camilla. That’s interesting…”

Meanwhile, others pointed out why they were sat separately.

It seems the front row consisted of the Queen’s children and William with his family since he’s next in line to the throne.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Queen’s grandchildren sat in the row behind and a few next to William.

One said: “The front row is the Queen’s children and William as Prince of Wales. No more room with other grandchildren, perfectly reasonable.”

William and Harry walked in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin into Westminster Abbey.

Harry and Meghan sat behind the King during the funeral service (Credit: ITV)

Who else walked in the procession?

They were joined by King Charles, the Queen Consort, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex as well as Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Prince Andrew, the Earl of Snowdon, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent were also in the procession.

Also in the procession was the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Fans watching the service became tearful seeing the young royals walk beside their parents.

One person said on Twitter: “Had a little cry seeing George and Charlotte following the coffin into the Abbey.”

Another wrote: “Not going to lie I had tears during the funeral and George and Charlotte were so brave!”

“It was totally gripping, unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed,” another said about the funeral. “I did shed a few tears when I saw William with Catherine and George and Charlotte and then it cut to HM’s coffin.”

