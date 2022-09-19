Royal fans left crying after spotting King Charles ‘holding back tears’ during Queen’s funeral service

King Charles III was spotted appearing emotional during the funeral service for his mother, the Queen, today.

Her Majesty’s funeral took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday (September 19).

Her funeral was attended by world leaders and royals, as well as those close with Her Majesty during her lifetime.

As the service took place, all eyes were on King Charles as he took the opportunity to say a final farewell to his mother.

Viewers watching the funeral at home rushed to Twitter to share their heartbreak when they spotted a choked-up Charles appearing to hold back tears as the National Anthem was sang.

King Charles appeared to fight back tears at the funeral (Credit: BBC)

King Charles ‘holds back tears’ at Queen’s funeral

“I’m no royalist but seeing Charles on the verge of tears as the national anthem was sung made me cry. He has lost his mother. The pain of losing family is immense. I cannot imagine having sat at my brother’s funeral with the nation watching me. True strength. True love,” tweeted one.

A second said: “Okay. Now I might be having a few tears. That was a beautiful lament by the lone piper. Heck. Charles looks bereft and exhausted. All the emotions.”

King Charles, dabbing away tears. pic.twitter.com/t18biyMITu — G r e g S c o t t (@GregScottTV) September 19, 2022

“Omg Charles is crying, I’m bawling my eyes out,” asked a third.

“That was a hard watch seeing King Charles hold back the tears! God save the king,” commented a fourth.

“King Charles always looks like he’s about to burst into tears. Why don’t they just let him cry? That’s not right… as much as I don’t agree with him, just let him cry. Please omg,” uttered an upset viewer.

‘This broke my heart’

Another tweeted: “The look on Charles’s face, realising he’ll never sing the national anthem to his mother again. He’s definitely holding back the tears.”

Prince Charles and royal family members in Westminster Abbey (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“I was fine up until the point they all started to sing God Save The King and the camera started to zoom into Charles who is on the verge of tears,” gushed one person.

Furthermore, another added: “Seeing the national anthem whilst King Charles was fighting back tears was very emotional. Grieving a close family member is hard enough without having to do it in the sight of the world. God bless the family!”

Meanwhile, the funeral for the Queen began at Westminster Abbey on Monday at 11am.

It was led by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster. The sermon was given by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A committal service is due to be held later today at 4pm in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

However, it will be a much more intimate affair. As a result, only around 800 will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, King Charles led the procession today with the Queen Consort, Camilla.

Other members of the family followed behind. However, one young member noticeably absent was Prince Louis, who remained at home.

