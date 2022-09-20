On Lorraine today, an expert claimed that the royal family must entice Prince Harry back to his royal duties.

Tina Brown, who is the author of The Palace Papers, appeared on Lorraine today to share her thoughts on the monarchy.

She told Lorraine Kelly that the royals were forced into an unexpected reconciliation following the passing of the Queen.

Harry and Meghan Markle quit as working royals over two years ago.

However, since the Queen’s passing, Harry has returned to the royal spotlight.

What did Tina Brown say on Lorraine today?

Discussing what’s next, Tina told Lorraine the Duke of Sussex has a “huge role to play” in the future if they let him.

Tina said: “I do think the royal family needs them (the Sussexes). There’s a lot of work to be done.”

She added: “And Kate does not want to be spending her time travelling the world. She’s a mother with three children. As the Sussexes are. They have to somehow divvy this stuff up and Harry has a big role to play if he wants to come in and do it.

“The question is of course whether Meghan wants to because she absolutely hated every bit of it.”

However, Tina confessed that Harry must also make an effort if he wants to find himself back in the fold.

He has a tell-all book reportedly due out in November.

Tina continued: “I think unless he does give up his book and these tell-all documentaries then there can be no trust.”

Lorraine agreed, saying: “The biggest compromise is that he bins the book, if he does that it’s a fresh page.”

Harry and Meghan latest news

Tina then said: “They should definitely make that compromise. If Harry doesn’t want to bin the book then I don’t see a way forward. Which would be very sad.”

Meanwhile, Tina’s remarks follow reports that the Duke and Duchess were “uninvited” to a state reception for world leaders, ambassadors and foreign royals.

The event, which took place on Sunday (September 18), occurred the evening before the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

According to reports, Buckingham Palace officials insisted the reception was for working royals only.

It came following reports that Harry would be allowed to wear his military uniform to honour the Queen in the Vigil of the Grandchildren at the weekend.

An insider told The Mirror: “Common sense has prevailed.”

