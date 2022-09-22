King Charles III will reportedly gather the whole royal family together for Christmas at Sandringham.

Her Majesty passed away earlier this month (September 8). As a result, the royal family has been thrown into a transition period.

King Charles is expected to keep up with forthcoming royal family traditions in a bid to retain a sense of normality during such a tough period.

“His philosophy is that the monarchy is the constant state, inhabited by different individuals,” a source told The Telegraph. “The family traditions will continue as much as those of state.”

King Charles III to spend Christmas in Sandringham?

The Queen would always arrive at Sandringham in late December and remain at the royal household until the anniversary of her accession on February 6.

Reports claimed that Her Majesty had “happy memories” of Christmas at Sandringham.

However, King Charles is expected to stick to his own calendar of travel.

This would mean he will likely remain at Sandringham for a much shorter time over the winter period.

Instead, it’s thought that Charles will likely spend January at Birkhall, his home in Scotland.

Meanwhile, the Queen had a piper who would play under her window at 9am every day, regardless of which royal residence she was at.

The position dates back to the time of Queen Victoria.

However, the schedule for the piper is likely to change, according to the source.

The source added: “If the piper started at 9am, it’s unlikely the King would be there to hear him. He would have to start at 7am if he wants his music to be heard.

“Charles is a great lover of tradition and I’d fully expect him to preserve the role. He has an affinity with all things Scotland and anyone who has spent time at Dumfries House will know that a bagpiper is a regular after-dinner fixture.”

When will his coronation be?

Meanwhile, the King is currently in the midst of planning his coronation.

It’s been claimed that Charles could decide to hold the event on a particularly moving date next year in tribute to his late mother.

The Queen’s coronation took place on June 2 1953.

And it’s thought Charles could decide to be crowned on the anniversary of his mother’s coronation.

Reports claim King Charles could hold his coronation on June 2 2023.

While it will likely still be a glitzy affair, it’s thought that Charles will be keeping an eye on the budget.

One royal source told the Mirror Charles is “very aware” of the “struggles” Brits are currently facing and his coronation will reflect this.

The inside explained: “He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.”

