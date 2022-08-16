Sad news for the Queen as Harry and Meghan ‘won’t bring children on UK visit’

It was announced on Monday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would return to the UK next month to visit charities close to their hearts.

It is speculated, however, that the couple will not be bringing their two children with them.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently returned to the UK this year for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s UK visit

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, will most likely not be joining their parents on their trip to the UK, meaning the Queen will not get to see her great-grandchildren.

The last time the children were in the UK was for their great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

This was reportedly the Queen’s first time meeting great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

A spokesperson for the couple did not mention the children when confirming the visit.

ITV royal producer Lizzie Robinson told the broadcaster: “I do understand they are not bringing the children with them on this occasion.”

Reports claim Harry and Meghan won’t bring their two kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple will be ‘staying close to the Cambridges’

Lizzie Robinson stated: “The Cambridges are likely to have moved into their new house on the Windsor estate by that point.

“Harry and Meghan usually stay at Frogmore Cottage, which is also Windsor, so they will be very close to each other indeed.”

A source claimed it is unlikely the couples will meet due to Meghan and Harry’s extremely busy schedules while visiting.

Harry and Meghan will attend three events while they are in the UK and will also fly to Germany.

Read more: How Meghan Markle overcame ‘debilitating’ hidden health condition that left her ‘hospitalised’

The couple will be visiting Manchester to attend the One Young World Summit, where Meghan will be making a speech.

They will also visit Germany to mark one year until the next Invictus Games.

Two days later, they will return to London for the WellChild Awards.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.