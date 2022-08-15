Harry and Meghan announce they’re returning to the UK next month for special reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK next month, a spokesperson for the couple says.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to fly in to ‘visit with several charities close to their hearts’.

The couple will attend The One Young World Manchester Summit on September 5, before flying out to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf One Year To Go ceremony on the 6th.

They will then fly back to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 on September 8.

Will Harry and Meghan return to the UK?

It will be the second time this year that the Sussexes have dropped by, following their appearance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Harry and Meghan quit the royal family and moved to the States in 2020 following a turbulent time in the UK.

The couple set up home in California with son Archie, three, and welcomed daughter Lilibet last year.

Since moving, the couple has struck lucrative goals with Spotify and Netflix.

These decisions have proven unpopular with the British public.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the couple’s move to America had a huge impact on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children.

Royals expert Katie Nicholl said that the slimmed-down line-up meant busier times for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Cambridge kids in the spotlight

The children have been more visible than ever at public events this year.

They have made appearances at the Jubilee, The Commonwealth Games and Wimbledon.

Speaking to Australia’s Women’s Weekly magazine, Katie said: “I think two key events saw the Cambridges and their children take on centre-stage roles.

“These were Megxit and the pandemic.”

These two events meant that William and Kate had to take on more work.

Katie explained: “We have seen more of the Cambridge children in recent years than ever, something which was always going to happen, but which was accelerated by Harry and Meghan leaving Britain.”

