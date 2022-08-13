How Meghan Markle overcame ‘debilitating’ hidden health condition that left her ‘hospitalised’

Duchess 0f Sussex Meghan Markle was once hospitalised with a serious health condition.

The royal, 41, has previously spoken about her battle with “debilitating migraines” and revealed that she was once “hospitalised for them”.

Thankfully, the mother of Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet Diana, one, was able to find a way to beat the pain.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle used to have ‘debilitating’ migraines (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s migraines relieved by acupuncture and Eastern medicine

She previously told The Chalkboard: “Acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolute changed [my] life.

“I have been a long-time believer in acupuncture and cupping. Migraine-free living is a game changer.”

The former Suits actress’s healthy lifestyle of diet and yoga has also helped with her migraines.

She added: “Surround yourself with people who live a healthy lifestyle [as] it rubs off [on you].”

Speaking about the impact yoga has had on her, she told Best Health: “Yoga is my thing.

“There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga… increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep.”

Meghan has a healthy lifestyle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan lives an active lifestyle

She added: “As I’ve gotten older, running has become hard on my knees, so I can’t run outside the way I used to.

“I used to run all the time. But I typically get picked up for work at 4:15 in the morning on a Monday. So there isn’t much time for jogging and I would rather have that extra hour of sleep.”

However, she told Shape: “I love running but I think you have to find a workout routine that really speaks to you beyond trying to get goals for your body.

“For me, running, I need it as much for my head and to clear my head as I do for keeping in shape.”

Meghan now lives in California, renowned for its healthy living, with husband Prince Harry.

However, one royal expert recently shared fears over the Queen’s summer invite to Balmoral.

It is claimed that Meghan fears it’ll make Harry want to move back to the UK.

