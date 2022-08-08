Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could return to the royal fold, a royal expert has sensationally claimed.

The royal expert has also revealed the “real” reason behind this seismic claim – and it’s pretty shocking.

Could the Sussexes come back to the royal fold? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan to return?

Prince Harry and Meghan could make a dramatic return to the UK, as well as a return to royal life, an expert has sensationally claimed.

It was recently reported that the Sussexes will be returning to the UK again for a holiday at Balmoral with the Queen.

It will be the third time they’ve travelled to the UK this year.

They previously visited back in April ahead of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

They also, of course, made an appearance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The ‘real reason’ behind Meghan and Harry’s possible return has reportedly been revealed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Real reason’ Harry and Meghan could come back

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, Meghan and Harry may accept the Queen’s Balmoral invitation to “stay in the spotlight”.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “If Harry and Meghan accept the Queen’s invitation to Balmoral it will be out of necessity.

“No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so yes, they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.”

Schofield also said that accepting the Queen’s invitation could be strategic – particularly with their Netflix and Spotify deals.

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

The Queen didn’t send Meghan birthday wishes (Credit: BBC)

Queen ‘snubs’ Duchess of Sussex?

The royal expert’s words come just days after the Queen failed to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex turned 41 last week and received birthday wishes from many royal fans.

She even got a birthday message from Prince William and Kate Middleton, despite the reported rift between them.

However, the Duchess of Sussex didn’t receive anything from the Queen publicly.

But, as royal expert Richard Palmer told the Express, this shouldn’t be seen as a “snub”.

“It is thought the Queen congratulated Meghan privately,” he said.

“Her official website neglected to mention her birthday after deciding it will only mark the birthdays of non-working members of the family when they end in a zero,” he added.

