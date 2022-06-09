Duchess Kate is reportedly “stepping up to support the Queen” amid claims the monarch has “pulled out of the Commonwealth Games”.

The Games are due to take place from July 28 till August 8 and today (June 9), it has been reported that the Queen has sadly had to pull out of attending.

The claims come after Kate returned to work yesterday and follow the Queen’s absence at a number of Platinum Jubilee events.

The Queen made two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony over the Platinum Jubilee weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Queen ‘pulls out’ of Commonwealth Games

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen won’t attend this summer’s Games.

They are taking place in Birmingham, with Prince Charles reportedly being “lined up to represent her”.

Read more: Prince George’s ‘training’ to be king is ‘going well’ as his secret weapon is revealed

It’s alleged that the Queen’s mobility issues are behind the decision for the monarch to not attend.

However, a source did tell the paper that “decisions on events are taken closer to the time”.

Should the Queen not attend, her family are expected to rally round and attend many of the events, especially as it’s taking place on home turf.

Charles is said to be preparing to stand in for the Queen at the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and perhaps their children, are likely to attend on several days.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne are also on the royal guest list, it’s claimed.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for a comment on this story.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to work yesterday following the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s return to work and her Queen Consort role

One royal expert, commentator Jordon-Lee Squibb, exclusively told ED! that it appears Duchess Kate is “stepping up to support the Queen”.

He claimed this was evident in her return to work so soon after the Platinum Jubilee.

Read more: Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

“Many would have thought Kate would have taken a well-earned break following such a busy week of engagements. But it would have been important for her to get back out there,” he claimed.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be mindful that they represent the future of the monarchy, so it’s important for people to see them out and about and shining a light on different charities and causes,” he continued.

He then went on to predict that we could see more of Kate standing in for the Queen in future.

And, he alleged, that it’s all part of her preparation for her Queen Consort role one day.

“It is likely we will see more solo engagements for the Duchess of Cambridge as she steps up to support the Queen, and prepares for her own role as Queen Consort one day.

“It’s clear to see Kate enjoys meeting people and learning more about the work they do.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.