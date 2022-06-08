Kate Middleton heads out on solo engagement as royal fans all say the same thing

Kate Middleton stepped out to visit the children’s charity Little Village in her latest engagement, following the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Cambridge met with staff to sort donations and speak with a family receiving aid from the organisation.

However, royal fans are all convinced that Kate must be ‘exhausted’ after her busy weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the children’s charity Lost Village just days after gruelling Jubilee schedule (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton latest

Kate headed out on her first solo engagement since her busy Platinum Jubilee weekend.

She visited the children’s charity Little Village at the UNCLE Building in London.

Little Village is London’s largest baby bank with eight locations across the capital.

The charity equips families with clothes, toys and essential items for babies and children up to the age of five, as well as linking them with key services.

During her visit, the Duchess of Cambridge met staff and volunteers from the centre as well as a family who are currently receiving support.

Fans are all saying the same thing as Kate Middleton heads out on solo engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal photographer Chris Jackson shared a pic of Kate on her visit to Little Village this afternoon.

He captioned the Instagram post: “A visit to the @littlevilagehq baby bank today for the Duchess of Cambridge in Brent, London – Off the back of her early years work the Duchess has visited a baby bank that has seen hugely increased demand over the course of the pandemic and during the cost of living crisis.”

However, fans are all saying that she must be exhausted after her ‘gruelling’ Jubilee celebrations.

One fan wrote: “Looking fresh as a daisy after gruelling Jubilee schedule! Beautiful Catherine.”

Another said: “Beautiful Duchess! I’m sure she must be exhausted after the past week’s celebrations.”

Someone else commented: “OMG she’s back to work after the continuous celebration last week. Really admire her.”

