Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

Silent Witness returns for its special 25th anniversary series and the cast of episode one is to die for (quite literally) – so who stars in History?

As if Amanda Burton coming back wasn’t exciting enough, fans have the prospect of a Nikki/Jack romance, AND a cast including favourites from Holby, Broadchurch and Vera.

It’s every Silent Witness fans’ best fantasy, with Sam Ryan sprinkles.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Silent Witness episode History!

Amanda Burton returns to Silent Witness as Sam Ryan in series 25 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Who did James cheat on Maeva with? Have they split?

Silent Witness History cast – Amanda Burton is back as Sam Ryan!

In the 25th anniversary series of Silent Witness, Amanda returns as Sam Ryan for the first time since 2004.

BBC One teased her return at the end of series 24 last year.

At the end of the final episode of the 24th series, Nikki (Emilia Fox) walked into her office and took a call.

The line was bad and she could hardly hear who was on the other end.

We cut to an ambulance, with sirens blaring in the background, and there standing at the doors was Sam Ryan.

She said to Nikki: “It’s Professor Sam Ryan, Nikki. I need your help.”

Nikki looked shocked, but not as shocked (and delighted) as fans watching in their millions at home.

Amanda Burton tells us that a “catastrophic event” causes her character Sam Ryan to call Nikki.

We’re told that Sam Ryan has launched a new company in Liverpool, only for the Health Secretary to be assassinated.

Sam summons the Lyell team with a plea to help investigate.

But Nikki finds herself unsure if she can trust Sam, who seems to know more than she’s revealing.

Of course, Silent Witness fans know that Amanda Burton played Sam Ryan from 1996 to 2004.

Amanda, now 65, is known for her roles as Heather Huntington in Brookside, Dr. Beth Glover in Peak Practice, and Commander Clare Blake in The Commander.

She played Charles Bronson’s mum Eira Peterson in the Tom Hardy film in 2008.

More recently, she has portrayed Karen Fisher in Waterloo Road, June Bamber in White House Farm, and crime boss Katherine Maguire in series three of Marcella on ITV1.

She also starred as Lady Shelton in the 2021 TV series Anne Boleyn.

Hugh Quarshie as Jomo Mashaba in the cast of the Silent Witness episode History (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Hugh Quarshie stars as Jomo Mashaba

Holby City favourite Hugh Quarshie joins the cast as Jomo Mashaba, a pivotal character in the Silent Witness episode History.

However, anybody who has watched the trailer (below) can see he’s shot in episode one.

Holby City fans will know actor Hugh, 67, as Ric Griffin – a role he played from 2001 to 2020.

Hugh’s character Ric was caught up in many explosive storylines including getting caught up in shootings, separating conjoined twins, having five on-screen marriages and even being accused of manslaughter.

The actor has been on our TV screens since 1979, when he first appeared in the TV film The Knowledge as Campion.

He’s since appeared in TV series including The Tomorrow People, Medics, She’s Out, and White Heat.

More recently, he’s played Alex in Breeders, Dr. Semo Oduwale in Absentia, and Neville Lawrence in the powerful dramatisation of Stephen Lawrence’s murder.

Former Vera star David Leon joins the cast of Silent Witness as Oscar Harris (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Oscar Harris in the Silent Witness episode History?

Meanwhile, actor David Leon joins the cast as Oscar Harris.

Vera viewers will know David Leon from his role as DS Joe Ashworth, a role he played from 2011 to 2014.

Since then, he’s played Álex in The Refugees, DI Adam Perrin in In the Dark, and Kieran in Gold Digger.

David, 41, has also directed and produced a number of films.

Following his time on Vera, the actor started production on the TV miniseries, Orthodox.

The Netflix series follows three Hasidic Jews as they attempt to leave their ultra-Orthodox community.

Ian Puleston-Davies as DSI Ronnie Boyle in Silent Witness series 25 (Credit: BBC One)

Ian Puleston-Davies stars as DSI Ronnie Boyle in the cast of Silent Witness episode History

Actor Ian Puleston-Davies portrays DSI Ronnie Boyle in the cast of Silent Witness episode History.

Soap fans will know Ian from his role as builder Owen Armstrong in Corrie, but he’s been acting for nearly four decades.

Early roles included small parts in Boon, Brookside and Grange Hill.

From 1995 to 1996, he played Terry Williams in Hollyoaks.

Two years later, in 1998, he popped up in nine episodes of EastEnders as Jimmy.

He’s worked extensively as a jobbing actor in TV shows including The Bill, Conviction, Funland and Vincent.

Ian also played Charlie Fisher in Waterloo Road, Peter Cullen in Marcella, and Mick O’Callaghan in A Confession.

Most recently, he’s portrayed Frank Jackson in Tin Star, Arthur Pennyworth in Pennyworth, Karl Turner MP in Four Lives, and Professor Phil Scraton in Anne.

Ian also starred in the doomed ITV series Viewpoint, and he is the voice of King Thistle in the surreal CBeebies show Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Earlier this year, 63-year-old Ian was sinister as hell in the drama The Teacher, before playing Supt Ross Beardsmore in DI Ray.

In a bizarre coincidence, Ian has appeared in Silent Witness before – but as another character.

He played DI Philip Mays in the 2007 episodes Peripheral Vision: Part 1 and Part 2.

Matthew Gravelle stars as Tom Faulkner in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Matthew Gravelle stars as Tom Faulkner

Elsewhere, Matthew Gravelle stars as Tom Faulkner.

Broadchurch fans will recognise him as creepy villain Joe Miller, who murdered Danny Latimer in series one of the show.

In a sinister twist, Joe was the husband of Ellie Miller, Olivia Colman’s policewoman character.

Since then, actor Matthew has starred as Terry Price in Keeping Faith, Joshua Peake in The Widow, and Gwyn in Curious Under the Stars.

Matthew has also appeared as Ivor Griffiths in The Snow Spider, Saul Tregarron in Exile, and DI Nathan Eason in Manhunt.

The Welsh actor, 45, also starred in Doctor Who, Living a Lie, and Ordinary Lies.

Jack, Nikki and Simone get to work (Credit: BBC One)

Who else is in the cast of Silent Witness series 25?

Of course, Silent Witness lead Emilia Fox returns as Dr Nikki Alexander.

David Caves reprises his role as Jack Hodgson, opposite Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler, who joined the cast in series 24.

Brief Encounters actress Gina Bramhill plays Fiona Mashaba, The Ipcress File’s Shireen Farkhoy stars as DS Martine Chalal, and Lloyd Everitt plays David Mashaba.

Emmerdale fans will recognise Lloyd as Ed Roberts in the ITV soap.

Bridgerton actress Emma Beattie is Alice Reynolds, newbie Gaia Wise stars as Jo Reynolds, Moon Knight’s Diana Bermudez plays Rosa Hernandez, and Holyoaks’ Tom Benedict Knight – aka Brad King – portrays Dan Clemence.

Former soap star Stephen Donald is Charles Black, film actress Vera Horton is Sonia Karpov, while Jacqueline Oceane and Will Bowden play assassins.

Silent Witness series 25 kicks off on with the episode called History on Monday May 23 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you excited about Amanda Burton’s return as Sam Ryan in Silent Witness series 25? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.