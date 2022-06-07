Prince George’s ‘training’ to be king is ‘going well’ as his secret weapon is revealed

Prince George’s appearance over the Platinum Jubilee weekend delighted royal onlookers.

The little boy took part in the Trooping the Colour parade, appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony twice, went to Wales with his parents and big sister and even sung along to Sweet Caroline at the concert.

Third in line to the throne, George has been “in training almost since the day he was born” for his future role, one parenting expert told Entertainment Daily.

And, she said, that the youngster has a pretty nifty secret weapon in his armoury when it comes to preparing for life as king.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents in Wales this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Prince George delights Jubilee fans

The royal, who turns nine next month, behaved impeccably over the course of the weekend.

And, with his father Prince William never far from his side, it’s clear who’s helping George navigate the path towards his future.

Parenting expert Stephanie Wallis exclusively told ED! that, while it’s “very hard” to tell who George will become as an adult, it looks as if the “training” is going “super well”.

She said: “It is very hard to tell who George will become as an adult, no easier that it would be if we were looking at any other child really.

“But he has been ‘in training’ since the day he was born almost and looks like he is doing super well.”

Prince William’s eldest behaved impeccably in public all weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Youngster’s secret weapon revealed

She then paid tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and revealed that Prince William will be George’s secret weapon as he grows.

His daddy has walked in the shoes George now treads so knows only too well the careful balancing act that he and Kate have.

“He has such incredibly supportive parents, which is the main thing,” she said.

“His daddy has walked in the shoes George now treads so knows only too well the careful balancing act that he and Kate have.”

The Cambridge kids were seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony twice over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Queen feels ‘confident’ in her heirs

Indeed, royal commentator Jordon-Lee Squibb revealed he’s certain the Queen is “confident” when it comes to leaving the monarchy in the hands of “her heirs and their families”.

He said: “People can easily forget they may be royalty but they are also just a family, and these touching moments at the Jubilee show that.

“I think most parents will be able to relate to those cheeky moments between the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis – and it was brilliant to see the Cambridges reference Louis’ cheeky antics on their social media accounts.

“All of the events were an opportunity to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, but also a nod to the future.

“The closing moments of Sunday’s parade featured the balcony appearance with the Queen and her three heirs – Charles, William and George.

“The monarchy is in safe hands for the future and the Queen clearly feels confident with her heirs and their families.”

