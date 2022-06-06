The Queen issues heartfelt statement on incredible Jubilee weekend after missing some events

The Queen’s Jubilee ended with a heartfelt statement from Her Majesty saying that she is “touched and humbled” after the incredible celebrations.

The Queen‘s statement comes after she missed some events over the four-day celebration weekend.

The Jubilee left Her Majesty feeling “touched” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been pretty hard to miss over the last few days – with concerts, flypasts, events, and services all being held to celebrate 70 years of Elizabeth II on the throne.

The celebrations were rounded off with the Queen making an appearance on the balcony with her heirs.

Read more: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Secret moment between Kate and the Queen shows their ‘deep bond’

Shortly afterward, she released a heartfelt message thanking the British public for the celebrations.

In the message, Her Majesty said that she feels “humbled” and “deeply touched” at the celebrations.

The 96-year-old also addressed the fact that she had missed some events over the busy weekend.

The Queen appeared on the balcony with her heirs at the end of the Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s Jubilee message

In her message to the masses, Her Majesty admits that there isn’t a guidebook on how to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

“I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee,” she said.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” she continued.

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy, and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

“I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”

Trooping the Colour was one event attended by the Queen (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Her Majesty missed events

The Queen wasn’t expected to attend every event at this year’s Jubilee.

However, there were some surprise cancellations from the elderly monarch.

Due to ongoing mobility issues, the Queen was forced to withdraw from attending the Thanksgiving Service on Friday.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

The Queen was also forced to miss the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

However, she did make an appearance on the balcony during Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

She also appeared on the balcony during the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertianmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.