David Beckham posts gushing birthday tribute to the Queen

David Beckham has posted a heartfelt message to the Queen on her 94th birthday.

The 44-year-old shared a string of snaps of the Monarch with his 62.6million Instagram followers - and thanked her for being an "inspiration".

Alongside the photos, David wrote: "Happy Birthday to our Queen. Now more than ever we are thankful for your leadership and for being an inspiration both in our country and around the world.

"We are so lucky to have you. @theroyalfamily ♥️."

Royal connections

David and wife Victoria are known for having close connections with members of the royal family.

They previously attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate in 2011, and were guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials.

The dad-of-four posted the tribute on Instagram

The couple have also met the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this year, David admitted he was "proud" of Harry following his decision to step down as a senior royal.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Online, David said: "I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that's the most important thing for me.

"I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about. When you are a parent it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.

The Beckhams have close connections with the royal family

"We love him and he's an amazing person - and that's the most important thing. But I'm proud to see him growing up as an individual ad being that person every father wants to be."

The former footballer added: "Every father wants to be loving to their children and that's what I see with him".

Birthday tributes

David's tribute adds to the long-list of touching messages the Queen has received today.

The Royal Family's Twitter account also shared a collection of snaps, writing in the caption: "Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History.

"Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!"

While Prince William and Kate gave a rare glimpse into family life with the Queen as they wished her a happy 94th birthday on Instagram.

