Love Island's Laura Whitmore wears 'choose love' T-shirt ahead of live finale

Laura Whitmore is preparing for the Love Island finale tonight (February 23 2020).

And now ahead of the grand finale, she's shared a selfie that sees her wearing a 'choose love' T-shirt.

Pictured in her dressing room dressed in a pink leather suit, and a black T-shirt with the 'choose love' slogan emblazoned across the chest, she captioned the image: "Choose Love. Suit @themightycompany. T-shirt @chooselove @angiesmithstudio @emmalanestylist Glam @toribmakeup.

So many emotions ahead of @loveisland the Live Final tomorrow from 9pm @itv2.

"So many emotions ahead of @loveisland, the live final.

"Been a tough week, let's give all the love to the islanders. Who's your favourite couple?"

It wasn't long before many of her 951,000 followers took to the comments to send messages of support and empathy.

"Best of luck for the final tomorrow @thewhitmore, some well-deserved R&R to you and the team at ITV once filming wraps. No doubt you'll all need it. I'm certain Caroline would be proud of you xxx," one wrote.

Another said: "Paige and Finn for me. Good luck tomorrow, I know it will be hard."

A third wrote: "Honestly you amaze me... good luck for tomorrow, you will be amazing and Caroline would be proud... as for the islanders, for the first time I don't really mind who wins this series... I've backed Finn and Paige from the start but I think Luke T and Siannise may just beat them?"

"Stunning Laura. Can't decide on a favourite, they're all lovely. Been a lovely series. Still devastated about Caroline. I didn't even know her but it makes me sick to think about her last few months and how she felt. Well done to the Love Island team for handling with such sensitivity and love," another follower commented.

Finally, one fan said: "We're all behind you Laura."

In The Style launched a t-shirt last week (Credit: In The Style)

It follows reports of a t-shirt that was launched following the tragic death of TV presenter Caroline Flack raising over £300,000 for charity.

In The Style's limited-edition #BeKind tee went on sale last week, with all proceeds going to the Samaritans.

The T-shirt is black and pays tribute to Caroline by reprinting the now famous Instagram post she shared back in December.

The front of the top reads: "In a world where you can be anything… Be Kind."

Love Island concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV2

