Love Island ratings 'plummet' despite touching tribute to Caroline Flack

Last night's episode of Love Island (Monday February 17 2020) featured a beautiful tribute to Caroline Flack.

The show returned after a two-day hiatus following the news that former host Caroline had tragically died at the weekend.

But it's been reported that ratings recorded were lower than previous episodes.

A tribute to Caroline was broadcast last night (Credit: ITV2)

Read more: Joel Dommett pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack at charity gig

According to The Mirror, 1.93million viewers tuned into last night's episode, making it the 14th most-watched episode of the series.

The figure compared badly with opening night, which drew 2.4million viewers.

It was expected that many viewers were to tune in to see the show's tribute to Caroline.

However, some fans admitted feeling uncomfortable watching the show in light of the tragic news.

Spin-off show, Aftersun, was also cancelled on Monday night as a mark of respect to Caroline and her family.

Personally, watching #LoveIsland tonight doesn’t feel right. So I’ve had to switch over. But if you are still watching, please be kind about the Islanders on here. #BeKind — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 17, 2020

That was too raw so now I’m gonna have to go and watch some horrific 2* romcom on Netflix so I don’t have to cry myself to sleep #LoveIsland — Han🌸💗 (@Han_lj) July 4, 2019

After Iain’s intro I couldn’t watch #loveisland 😔 it just feels too raw.. — Georgina Elizabeth (@georginaocal) February 17, 2020

Many Twitter users took to the site after seeing the tribute, feeling that watching the show was 'too raw'.

"That was too raw so now I'm gonna have to go and watch some horrific rom-com on Netflix so I don't have to cry myself to sleep," one said.

After Iain's intro I couldn't watch #loveisland. It just feels too raw.

"After Iain's intro I couldn't watch #loveisland. It just feels too raw," another said.

A third commented: "Personally, watching #LoveIsland tonight doesn't feel right. So I've had to switch over. But if you are still watching, please be kind about the islanders on here. #BeKind."

Last night's show featured an emotional and beautiful tribute to former host Caroline.

Narrator Iain Stirling read touching words over shots of the ocean and the beaches of South Africa.

"We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away," he began.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers."

Read more: Caroline Flack death: date of inquest confirmed for February 19

He continued: "Like many of you, right now we're all just trying to come to terms with what has happened.

"My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm gonna miss you, Caz."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts about this story.