Caroline Flack death: Family issues statement

Caroline Flack's family has issued a brief statement following news that the Love Island presenter has died.

News broke earlier that the 40-year-old was found dead at her flat in North London, where it is believed that she took her own life.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline has a twin sister, Jody, another sister, Elizabeth, and brother Paul.

The TV presenter, 40, had faced a difficult time over the past couple of months after she was charged with the assault of her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Lewis denied that she had attacked him with a lamp at her flat in North London.

The couple were banned from contacting each other, but remained together.

She stood down from this year's Winter Love Island, currently airing on ITV2, to be replaced by friend Laura Whitmore.

She was due to stand trial on March 4.

Piers Morgan was among the first well-known names to comment, writing on Twitter: "Oh my God, this is horrendous."

Love Island contestant Chris Hughes wrote: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taken from this cruel world.

"God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight."

Eamonn Holmes also shared his sadness, and questioned whether there would be repercussions for Love Island.

Caroline Flack .... Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 15, 2020

Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight 😢 💔 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) February 15, 2020

Yesterday, Caroline returned to social media to share a post for Valentine's Day, posing with her dog.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Feb 13, 2020 at 2:13pm PST

Lewis had also posted a message to her, saying: Happy Valentine's. Love you."

She had been mostly silent on the social media platform, but had posted a message to fans at Christmas.

"Been advised not to go on social media but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year," she wrote.

"This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own.

"I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with.

"I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to.

"I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone."

This is the third tragic death of a Love Island star; in 2019 Mike Thalassitis, 26, took his own life.

Sophie Gradon, 32, killed herself in 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available at Samaritans: call 116 123 for free or email jo@samaritans.org.

