Caroline Flack death: Love Island replacement host Laura Whitmore pays tribute

Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

The new Love Island presenter - who took over from Caroline after she stepped down from hosting duties following an assault charge - took to social media on Saturday (15.02.20) to remember her close friend after Caroline tragically took her own life.

She shared a photo of the pair of them and wrote alongside it: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't," concluding with a heartbreak emoji.

Laura also shared a poem about losing someone too soon.

It read: "To lose someone so special is really hard to bear, it hardly seems believable that you’re no longer there. You left us far too early before your time, it seems and now you’ll never have the chance to fulfil all those dreams.

"However hard it is though we’ll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought. You always lived life to the full but ours won’t be the same until the day when we can see your smiling face again."

Laura took over from Caroline as presenter of the ITV2 dating show for the current series and when the news was revealed, she paid tribute to Caroline as a "brilliant" host.

She said: "To say I'm excited to be heading to Cape Town to host 'Love Island', the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.

"We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.

"I've watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice."

Caroline said of the news: "I'm glad it’s Laura ...she loves the show as much as I do ... again ... thank you for you continuous messages of support ... it’s a really rough time ... but I’m doing all can to keep my head above the water and sort this all out ... (sic)"

Many more celebrities have rushed to social media to offer their tributes to TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died today aged 40.

Mollie King wrote: "Such incredibly sad news. I can’t believe it. Sending all my love to Caroline’s family and loved ones."

(Credit: ITV)

Such incredibly sad news. I can’t believe it. Sending all my love to Caroline’s family and loved ones xxx — MOLLIE KING (@MollieKing) February 15, 2020

Kerry Katona posted: "Please tell me this isn’t true!!!!"

(Credit: Wenn)

Please tell me this isn’t true!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/J7V1DNR7Sm — Kerry Katona (@KerryKatona7) February 15, 2020

Eamonn Holmes said: "Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?"

(Credit: ITV)

Caroline Flack .... Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 15, 2020

Piers Morgan paid tribute to her bright personality, writing: "Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally.

(Credit: Fox)

"She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear.

"This is such sad, awful news.

Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally. She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear. This is such sad, awful news. pic.twitter.com/UAzKOlmZFA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2020

His Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid said she was heartbroken for her ITV colleague.

(Credit: Splash)

My heart is absolutely broken for Caroline Flack and everybody who loves her. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) February 15, 2020

Love Island winner Dani Dyer said she was lucky to have known Caroline.

"I am devastated with this news. Caroline you were a beautiful person and I’m so lucky to have known you. Love you. RIP you beautiful angel."

(Credit: Splash)

I am devistated with this news. Caroline you was a beautiful person and I’m so lucky to have known you. Love you. RIP you beautiful angel ❤️ — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) February 15, 2020

Michelle Keegan urged people to be kind, writing: "Everyone is fighting their own battles. Be kind, life’s too short. ❤️ So sorry Caroline."

Credit: (Splash)

Absolutely devastating...Social media and articles online have given people the platform to abuse & hate other human beings that they don’t know...never seeing the damage their words cause. Everyone is fighting their own battles. Be kind, life’s too short. ❤️ So sorry Caroline x pic.twitter.com/K46Nh0S8OF — michelle keegan (@michkeegan) February 15, 2020

Jonathan Ross revealed he had recently reached out to her.

(Credit: Splash)

He tweeted: "I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better.

"She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful."

I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) February 15, 2020

Dermot O'Leary wrote: "Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. Candles lit."

(Credit: Wenn)

Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. X Candles lit. https://t.co/wZLnphS3Se — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) February 15, 2020

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts on this heartbreaking story.