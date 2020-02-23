Caroline Flack talks about 'needing more love' in 'final interview'

Late Love Island host Caroline Flack opened up about everyone "needing more love" in the last interview she gave before her tragic death last weekend aged 40.

The presenter, who took her own life in her London apartment last Saturday (February 15 2020), spoke to the YouTube channel On Demand Entertainment in what is believed to be her final interview back in November.

Caroline was due to go on trial next month (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

When quizzed on her favourite ever islander, she admitted: "You can't judge relationships. They're all different."

And revealing her excitement at the prospect of hosting the first ever Winter series of the hit ITV2 reality show, before she was replaced by presenter Laura Whitmore, Caroline said: "I think everybody needs a little more love in the winter."

She was just 40 when she took her own life (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, it was reported that Caroline intended to change her not guilty plea.

That's according to her ex, rugby player Danny Cipriani, who claimed during an emotional Instagram address that the Love Island host had indicated she 'had to plead guilty' to the charge of assault, having pleaded not guilty in December.

The 40-year-old was due to stand trial on March 4.

And 32-year-old Danny - who sobbed at several points during the 18 minute clip shared with his 219,000 Instagram followers - also noted he had not picked up her message as she sent it.

Danny revealed: "She texted me on Friday and she said that she had to plead guilty, and I had a game of rugby. Which again, is another story, another distraction – everything is a distraction until we actually understand that love and healing and coming together is what we need to do.

He continued: "I have a lot of guilt, and the ritual for the moment is I have a lot of anger.

"If I stay on that, it will break me, so I have to see the meaning.

"She decided to call me in her last moments, when she was with her two best friends."

Mourners left flowers outside her Islington flat (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

Danny also said they had been speaking as friends for the past three to four months.

Breaking down, Danny opened up about his grief, saying: "I miss her.

"I've written her messages that she's not going to read because her phone's not on. It is but she's not here.

"I've had to voice things to her. And I'm going to play the message at some point, the voice note she left about 15 days ago, because people need to hear it."

He went on to claim it was "ultimately embarrassment and shame" that killed the Love Island host.

