Hair salon bans gossip mags following death of Caroline Flack

A hair salon in Cheshire has removed gossip magazines from the premises following the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Angelina Grace Contemporary Hair in Culcheth took the decision to stop offering mags to customers due to the "heartbreaking loss" of the Love Island host, 40, last weekend.

A post on Facebook explained: "We are now going to replace our magazines with positive thinking and motivational books/reads.

"This is something I hold very close to my heart, so I / we here at Angelina Grace fully support this movement and think it’s a lovely idea!"

Caroline died last weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Calling on followers to help build a collection of books, the post continued: "Let’s educate our generation on positivity and how to #bekind."

Salon owner Angelina Mccaffrey is reported to have said the 'ban' has gone down well - and is also helping to reduce waste.

She told the Warrington Guardian: "It's attracted so many people which is really touching.

"We're replacing gossip magazines with healthy eating magazines, mindfulness, even books from charity shops.

Love Island star was 40 when she passed away (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"If people start a book and they like it or want a recipe from a magazine, they can take it home and bring it back when they are done."

Angelina also called on other salons to come together and consider taking the same approach against gossip mags.

A coroner confirmed on Wednesday that Caroline died by hanging when she took her own life on Saturday, February 15.

Last weekend, Caroline's family said in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

It was claimed she died just hours after learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

The Metropolitan Police are reported to have referred themselves to a watchdog after claims Caroline was distraught by the decision.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

If you are or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

