BeKind T-shirt launched after the death of Caroline Flack raises 300k for the Samaritans

A T-shirt that was launched following the tragic death of TV presenter Caroline Flack has raised an astounding £300,000 for charity.

In The Style's limited-edition #BeKind tee went on sale earlier this week, with all proceeds going to the Samaritans.

Caroline tragically took her own life last weekend (Credit: Splash News)

The T-shirt is black and pays tribute to Caroline by reprinting the now famous Instagram post she shared back in December.

The front of the top reads: "In a world where you can be anything… Be Kind."

Caroline took her own life over the weekend.

The Samaritans supports individuals struggling with mental health issues and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The #BeKind tee has raised £300k for charity (Credit: In The Style)

"In light of recent tragic events and the ongoing mental health battles faced by so many, we feel it’s so important as a brand to use our platform to raise further awareness to mental health and the impacts surrounding this," In The Style said.

"You honestly never know what goes on behind closed doors and being kind costs nothing," it added.

The rep continued: "The sole purpose of these #BeKind tees was to spread love, raise awareness and donations for charity and it’s definitely done that."

View this post on Instagram Anything ... we can literally choose to be anything .... A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Dec 5, 2019 at 2:01pm PST

They concluded: "Everyone is so deeply sad in light of recent events, but people coming together in support of this is just so special and this money raised will have such a huge impact for so many people who need it."

The Samaritans thanked the brand for its support and said: "Thank you so much for supporting us, guys. The money you raise will help us be there for more people when they need us most."

The T-shirt costs £10, with the first drop selling out shortly after it went on sale.

It then restocked, with people now able to pre-order the tee for despatch on or before March 2.

We just wanted to update everybody on our Be Kind tees. You guys have helped us raise OVER £300,000 now for Samaritans. We are overwhelmed with your support, kindness and love. This will help so many people who are facing mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts ❤️ #BeKind — In The Style (@inthestyleUK) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has said it will donate 100% of profits from its latest edit with former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague to mental health charity Mind in light of Caroline's tragic death.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

