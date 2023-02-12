Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu admits real reason he cheated

vanessa feltz and ben ofoedu on loose women
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu has spoken for the first time since their break-up – and revealed the reason he was unfaithful.

Ben’s admission comes a week after the heartbroken This Morning star confirmed their split.

Vanessa, 60, told fans ‘the trust is gone’ after discovering her partner of 16 years had been cheating behind her back.

Ben, who found fame in 90s techno duo Phats & Small, has now broken his silence about his infidelity.

Vanessa Feltz breakup: Ex Ben Ofoedu speaks out

In a new interview with the Sunday Mirror, the musician admits he cheated on Vanessa in Ibiza eight years ago.

He also confirmed reports that Vanessa discovered on Christmas Day that he had been sexting another woman.

Finally, Ben confessed to ‘flirting inappropriately’ with a lady at a Butlin’s gig last year.

Breaking his silence, the 50-year-old insisted Vanessa is ‘the love of his life’ before blaming ‘insecurity’ on his bad boy behaviour.

Ben told the newspaper: “I should have got some help after the first dalliance. I knew there was an insecurity. But I papered over the cracks and if you don’t tackle something it reared its head.

“I cheated because I was insecure. The girl in Ibiza said things like ‘You’re such a great guy. I don’t know why you’re not married. Who wouldn’t want to marry you?’”

Vanessa confirmed on social media last week that she and Ben have broken up.

She said on Instagram: “I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and pretty disappointed and shocked but also full of resolve.

“I’m not going to let this defeat me. I’m so glad to be living longer than my mum. She died at fifty seven.

“I’m going to be 61 next month. I’m very, very grateful to be alive and I want to carry on feeling that way and I want to celebrate and I want to find fun and laughter anywhere I can.”

The agony aunt later asked This Morning viewers for their advice for dealing with heartbreak.

Vanessa was ‘wary of marrying again’

Before getting together with Ben in 2005, Vanessa had been married to orthopaedic surgeon Michael Kurer.

The couple were wed for 17 years before they split.

Michael was reportedly unfaithful with a younger colleague and it had a huge impact on Vanessa.

Although Ben proposed to her in 2006, they never married.

Vanessa admitted in an interview that Michael’s cheating made her “reluctant” to tie the knot again.

She previously told OK! magazine: “I was so shocked and broken-hearted and rocked to my absolute core.

“It makes you wary of getting married again. The marriage seemed to be so disposable- it could just be chucked down the toilet in 10 seconds flat, even though I didn’t want it to be and I didn’t realise there was any trouble with it or problems.

“So it made me feel a bit damaged and reluctant to ever do it again.”

