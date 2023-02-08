Vanessa Feltz returned to This Morning today following her split from her partner, Ben Ofoedu, and begged viewers to mend her broken heart.

News broke of Vanessa and Ben’s split at the weekend, with the agony aunt saying “once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained”.

Now, Vanessa has made an appearance on the daytime show and detailed her heartbreak.

Vanessa returned to This Morning today following the news of her split (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning today

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Vanessa said: “I can’t sleep at all. Reading thousands of messages from people on Instagram is something to do in the middle of the night.

“I’m really finding my real friends, my real family, people I don’t know.”

She continued: “I’ve already had a horrible divorce, it’s quite familiar this awful feeling.

“But I’m absolutely not going to let it grind me down.”

Vanessa and Ben split after 16 years together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This Morning today

Vanessa said she didn’t have much choice when it came to her split being public because “the story was going to come out some how”.

She continued: “I was trying to keep it private for as long as I possibly could. I feel very mixed feelings.

I’ve already had a horrible divorce, it’s quite familiar this awful feeling.

“It’s very peculiar when you walk into a room or a restaurant or into work and you know every single person knows your private business. That’s not a nice feeling.

“But on the other hand, people come and give you a big cuddle. I’m trying to look on the bright side!”

Vanessa said the split was a “terrible shock” but also happened “gradually” (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa on split

Vanessa said she wishes the split could have remained private for a “while longer” but doesn’t mind people now knowing.

She went on: “I’ve said I feel sad, I feel hurt, which I do, and I’ve said that I feel totally humiliated. And lots of people have said, ‘you shouldn’t’.”

Vanessa also said the split was a “terrible shock” but also a “gradual thing”.

She then issued a plea to viewers to call in about any heartbreak they’ve experienced for today’s phone-in.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz admits her ‘heart has snapped into a million pieces’ after ‘horrible shock’ from ex Ben

Vanessa said: “We’re doing a phone-in, it’s about broken hearts. I’d love it if people would phone in and tell me how they got over it themselves.

“Help me out! Am I allowed to say that? I will take any advice I can get.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.