Vanessa Feltz admits her ‘heart has snapped into a million pieces’ after ‘horrible shock’ from ex Ben

Following her split from Ben Ofoedu, Vanessa Feltz has admitted her heart has “snapped into a million pieces”.

The 60-year-old telly legend confirmed last week that she had called it quits with Phats & Small singer Ben.

Their relationship came to an end after Vanessa allegedly found emails and social media messages that led to her reportedly uncovering several infidelities.

Ben, 50, has since reportedly moved out of their £3.5million home in St John’s Wood, north London.

Vanessa Feltz splits from Ben after 16 years together

Fighting back tears on Monday (February 6) Vanessa opened up about what a “horrible shock” the break up had been for her.

The This Morning regular also admitted it’s been a “very very difficult” time but she’s determined to “keep calm and carry on”.

“I can’t be the only person in the country nursing a broken heart, can I?” she said on TalkTV.

“I am absolutely determined to put my best foot forward, to keep on trucking, all that sort of stuff. Keep calm and carry on.”

She continued: “Having said all of this, obviously inside I’m feeling all sorts of things, no questions about it. Very hurt, very sad, terribly disappointed, worried about the future, all the normal stuff – of course, I am.”

The break up was a ‘horrible shock’, says Vanessa

Vanessa then went on to note how, at age 60, she is “so grateful to be alive” after her own mother died at 57 years old.

“So, when people say: ‘Eurgh, you’re 60, you’re old, how do you feel?’ The answer is grateful. I feel incredibly grateful, I’m so pleased to be alive. And I’m so determined to enjoy everything I’m given to have.”

She continued: “But obviously when you get a horrible shock and your heart snaps into a million pieces and you’re just thinking, oh my God.

“All that thing about enjoying every minute, it’s a gift, it’s a wonderful thing, just kind of evaporates. It’s very difficult.”

She added: “It’s hard then, because you’re on track to be appreciating every minute and you’re feeling so sad.

“It’s hard, isn’t it? I’m determined to do it, but it is hard. I don’t want to be derailed from it.”

Vanessa and Ben split

The TV star first spoke to The Sun about her split, saying she is “extremely sad and “disappointed” that their relationship is over.

“I had thought it might take a bit longer before this came out, because it’s a lot to deal with. A shock like this takes some adjusting to. But I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over,” she said.

“As an agony aunt I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained. So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.”

