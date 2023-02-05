Vanessa Feltz has reportedly split from partner Ben Ofoedu as she said she’s “extremely sad and disappointed”.

This Morning agony aunt Vanessa, 60, is said to be “heartbroken” after splitting from her singer fiancé, according to The Sun.

Ben, 50, a singer for Phats & Small, has reportedly moved out of their £3.5million home in St John’s Wood, north London.

Vanessa Feltz and partner Ben Ofoedu have split, according to reports (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vanessa Feltz ‘split from partner Ben Ofoedu’

The Sun reports presenter Vanessa discovered emails and social media messages that led her to uncover several infidelities.

Approached for comment from the tabloid, Vanessa reportedly said: “I had thought it might take a bit longer before this came out, because it’s a lot to deal with — a shock like this takes some adjusting to — but I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over.

Ben is alleged to have been unfaithful (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“As an agony aunt I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained. So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.”

I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over.

The “devastated” star also insisted in a statement it will be “onwards and upwards” for her.

ED! has approached representatives for Ben Ofoedu for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Ofoedu (@bigbenofoedu)

Has Vanessa been married before?

Vanessa married Michael Kurer in 1983. They share daughters Allegra, 37, and Saskia, 34.

She met Ben in 2005 – and got engaged a year later – having divorced surgeon Michael following allegations of cheating in 2000.

Ben previously said to OK! about their engagement a couple of years ago: “You know what, if it isn’t broken, why fix it?

“In the 14 years Vanessa and I have been together, we’ve seen so many friends get married and after a while we thought, this is working the way it is.

“If we do get married, who knows, but not at the moment.”

