Vanessa Feltz spoke about her daughter Allegra on This Morning today (November 21), revealing she’d been rushed to hospital.

The journalist, who has been part of the This Morning team since 2006, revealed that Allegra, 36, has been “deadly” ill.

Vanessa, who appeared emotional as she chatted to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, urged viewers to act so that no other family goes through what they have been through.

But what’s wrong with Allegra, and how many children does Vanessa have?

Here’s all we know about the TV and radio personality.

Vanessa Feltz revealed her daughter has been rushed to hospital (Credit: ITV)

How many children does Vanessa Feltz have?

Vanessa is mum to two grown-up daughters – Allegra, 36, and Saskia, 33.

Her eldest daughter, Allegra Benitah, used to be a tax lawyer, but now works as a TV chef and baker.

She’s appeared on shows such as Saturday Morning with James Martin and This Morning (obvs).

Allegra also went to Cambridge, where she studied law.

She’s married to Dan and they have two children, Zeke and Neroli.

You can follow Allegra on Instagram here.

Meanwhile, Saskia works as a child therapist.

What is wrong with the daughter of Vanessa Feltz?

Vanessa told Phil and Holly today that daughter Allegra had been rushed to hospital.

She said: “My eldest daughter is in hospital at the moment on a drip. She’s been desperately ill since Wednesday, it’s now Monday.

“She has flu, she’s 36, slim and fit with two young children.

“She started feeling incredibly ill, vomiting, vomiting, vomiting and we thought it was norovirus that you deal with at home.

“But she got sicker and sicker so we took her to hospital. We think she’s finally turning the corner this morning.

“I said: ‘Flu? She’s had the vaccine.’ The consultant said: ‘Imagine if she hadn’t.'”

Vanessa added: “The vaccine won’t prevent you from getting the flu but it could save your life.

“He said flu, when you get it very badly, is worse than Covid. You feel as if you are going to die and in some cases you do.

“She has been deadly ill. Yesterday she couldn’t open her eyes and she couldn’t talk she was so ill.

“Thank God this morning she’s turned a corner and they have said she will get better.

“But please get your flu jab, I would hate for anyone else to go through this,” Vanessa concluded.

Do the daughters of Vanessa Feltz have children? Is she a grandmother?

Vanessa is a very proud grandmother.

She has two daughters – Saskia and Allegra – from her marriage to Michael Kurer.

Allegra is mum to son Zekey and daughter Neroli, while Saskia has son Amiel and new baby Cecily.

Vanessa and Ben have been together for over 15 years (Credit: SplashNews)

Who was Vanessa Feltz married to? Who is her husband?

Vanessa isn’t currently married.

She married surgeon Michael Kurer in 1985. They divorced in 2000. The couple share two daughters, Allegra and Saskia.

In 2021 she spoke about the breakdown of the marriage after finding out her husband was having an affair through a newspaper.

She’s been in a relationship with Ben Ofoedu, singer in electro-dance duo Phats & Small, since 2001.

They’ve been engaged since 2006 but are not married.

Ben previously said to OK!: “You know what, if it isn’t broken, why fix it?

“In the 14 years Vanessa and I have been together, we’ve seen so many friends get married and after a while we thought, this is working the way it is.

“If we do get married, who knows, but not at the moment.”

Vanessa and Ben were introduced by Boyzone star and former Coronation Street actor, Keith Duffy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Feltz (@vanessafeltzofficial)

How old is Vanessa Feltz?

Vanessa is 60 years old.

She celebrated the milestone birthday back in February.

Why did the BBC cancel The Vanessa Show?

Vanessa has had a long and colourful career away from ITV studios.

She became a household name when she replaced Paula Yates on The Big Breakfast, interviewing stars on a bed.

It was her own ITV talk show, Vanessa, that really got her noticed though.

She moved the format to the BBC in a big money deal, but the show was cancelled following a huge controversy.

So what happened?

Vanessa’s talk show, Vanessa, was a huge hit for ITV when it began in 1994.

It was one of the first UK shows to follow the popular US talk show format of Jerry Springer and Oprah.

Vanessa spoke to real members of the public, trying to solve their issues.

The show was so popular that the BBC poached Vanessa in a deal reportedly worth £2.7 million in 1998.

The Vanessa Show was a similar format but ran into trouble when the Daily Mirror claimed that some of the “real people” were in fact actors hired from an entertainment agency.

Although Vanessa herself wasn’t directly responsible for booking guests, the show was cancelled after ratings fell.

It was replaced by Trisha and, these days, Vanessa hosts a show on Radio 2.

She’s done the rounds on reality TV too having taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Big Brother and The Weakest Link.

Vanessa’s career is a colourful one (Credit: SplashNews)

Has Vanessa Feltz got an OnlyFans account?

Vanessa joked about creating an OnlyFans account on This Morning in January 2022.

She shocked regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as she pondered the move.

She quipped that joining the likes of Kerry Katona and Katie Price on the sharing platform could bolster her pension.

Vanessa made the joke after Phil made fun of her new verified status on Instagram.

He said: “Well, Vanessa Feltz has just got a blue tick on Instagram… and now she’s talking about joining OnlyFans!”

Vanessa replied: “Well, why not?

“Is that a bad idea to provide for my old age and provide for my starving orphan children?”

She went on to say that she couldn’t offend her parents as they’re dead, but her daughters were horrified when she posted a bath snap on Insta.

Where does Vanessa live?

According to Wikipedia, Vanessa was born in Islington, North London and grew up in Totteridge, also North London.

She went to school in Elstree, London and has a First Class degree in English from Cambridge.

Vanessa and Ben live in St.John’s Wood. Their home was once owned by Charles Saatchi.

