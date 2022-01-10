TV personality Vanessa Feltz has revealed her newly-discovered appreciation for Instagram has caused some family strife.

Vanessa, 59, uploaded her first post to her new social media account at the end of December.

Despite being an Insta newbie, Vanessa has taken to the platform with gusto. Since December 28 she has already shared over 35 posts and numerous Insta Story posts.

But not everyone has been as delighted with Vanessa’s use of Instagram. And that includes her two daughters, who have apparently issued a warning of sorts to the This Morning regular.

Vanessa Feltz on her Instagram use: ‘My children have basically disowned me’ (Credit: ITV Hub)

What did Vanessa Feltz post on Instagram that caused her to be ‘disowned’?

Appearing on This Morning as a guest today (Monday January 10), Vanessa admitted she’s having fun on the platform.

However, she also owned up to displeasing her children with her Insta antics.

Of particular concern to her daughters was a cheeky upload of Vanessa in the bath.

The short video showed the partially-naked Vanessa singing along to Cyndi Lauper as she splashed in the tub.

The clip also showed her wearing sunglasses and sipping from a glass as Vanessa enjoyed her soak.

It was just a little bit of cleavage.

She captioned the post: “Saturday night soap opera #bath #soap #clean #champagne #bubbles.”

How Vanessa’s children reacted

While hundreds of Instagram users gave the post their approval with Likes, it seems daughters Allegra and Saskia were not as impressed.

Vanessa, sitting with fellow guest Gyles Brandreth, insisted on This Morning today: “I’m just having fun.”

Vanessa has fully embraced Insta life (Credit: Instagram @vanessafeltzofficial)

She jokingly reflected on the reaction from her daughters: “It was just a little bit of cleavage. But my children have basically disowned me.

“They were like ‘why did you do that?’. But it’s just a bit of fun.”

Vanessa also recently ‘fessed up to being hooked on her new Instagram pastime.

She wrote in the Express: “While pretending not to give a fig for anything as vulgar as checking my followers, I’ve found myself checking the numbers every three-and-a-half minutes.

“I have neck ache from constant peering, sore eyes from gawping at the screen and a humdinger headache worrying about what to put on the thing.”

