Vanessa Feltz’s ex partner Ben Ofoedu breaks silence following split

Vanessa Feltz and partner Ben Ofoedu split up recently after 16 years of being together.

Now, Ben has broken his silence following the split – which has seen him being accused of cheating.

Vanessa and Ben were together for 16 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz and her partner, Ben Ofoedu, split

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Vanessa and Ben had split up.

The ex-couple had been together for 16 years after meeting him in 2005.

However, the couple have now split after Vanessa allegedly found emails and social media messages that led to her uncovering several infidelities.

I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over.

Vanessa spoke to The Sun about her split, saying she is “extremely sad and “disappointed” that their relationship is over.

“I had thought it might take a bit longer before this came out, because it’s a lot to deal with — a shock like this takes some adjusting to — but I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over,” she said.

“As an agony aunt I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained. So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.”

Ex-partner of Vanessa Feltz, Ben, breaks his silence

Now, days after their split became public, Ben has finally broken his silence.

The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share an update with his 45k followers.

Ben uploaded a video of himself on a train bobbing his head to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

“On the train vibez again [fire emojis],” he captioned the post.

“God bless if you’re reading this [heart emoji],” he added.

Earlier today, the singer also uploaded an emoji of a broken heart to his story.

He has also removed Vanessa’s Instagram handle from his profile.

Vanessa gave her fans an update the other day (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa posts heartbreaking message on Instagram

After news broke that her relationship was over, Vanessa uploaded a video to Instagram to talk about it.

Sitting on a chaise lounge, Vanessa spoke to her fans about the split.

“Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years and I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram,” she said.

“But now it’s clear that it’s over and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back,” she continued.

“I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and pretty disappointed and shocked but also full of resolve,” she added.

