Vanessa Feltz has split from her partner Ben Ofoedu and has now shared a message with her fans on Instagram.

The This Morning star took to Instagram to post a video message after news broke of her relationship breaking down.

In the video, Vanessa confirmed her relationship with fiancé Ben is over and insisted she’s not going to let this “defeat” her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Feltz (@vanessafeltzofficial)

Vanessa Feltz on split from partner

She said: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years and I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram.

“But now it’s clear that it’s over and and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.”

Vanessa continued: “I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and pretty disappointed and shocked but also full of resolve.

Vanessa and Ben have split (Credit: ITV)

“I’m not going to let this defeat me. I’m so glad to be living longer than my mum. She died at fifty seven.

“I’m going to be 61 next month. I’m very, very grateful to be alive and I want to carry on feeling that way and I want to celebrate and I want to find fun and laughter anywhere I can.

“I know it’s not going to be easy but I’m absolutely determined to do it. Thank you very much indeed for all the wonderful good wishes you’ve been sending me.

“I really, really appreciate it.”

Vanessa said she’s “determined” to find “fun and laughter” anywhere she can (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did her followers say?

Many of Vanessa’s friends and fans sent their support in the comments.

Her This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby wrote: “We simply love you to bits…” followed by heart emojis.

I know it’s not going to be easy but I’m absolutely determined to do it.

Carol Vorderman, who also appears on the show, said: “He’s a…. and you have survived far far worse V…. you ARE a survivor and I can’t wait to be going out with you… as you know.”

This Morning regular Dr Philippa Kaye added: “Sending love and hugs and strength. You deserve the world, many people see that.”

Meanwhile, Zoe Ball commented: “Feel the love that surrounds you always wonderful V.”

Vanessa received support from her friends and fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa breaks silence on split

It comes after Vanessa told The Sun this weekend: “I had thought it might take a bit longer before this came out, because it’s a lot to deal with — a shock like this takes some adjusting to — but I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz splits from partner Ben Ofoedu after 16 years: ‘I’m extremely sad and disappointed’

“As an agony aunt I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained. So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.