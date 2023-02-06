Vanessa Feltz’s personal thank you message to Holly Willoughby for help after split from partner

Vanessa Feltz sent a personal thank you to Holly Willoughby for her help after her split from partner Ben Ofoedu.

This Morning agony aunt Vanessa and host Holly both attended ITV colleague Alison Hammond’s birthday party over the weekend.

The pair were among several famous faces who made it to Birmingham for Alison’s joint bash with son Aidan.

However, following news reports concerning Vanessa’s relationship status, it seems Holly may have offered her some ‘guidance’.

Vanessa has split from partner Ben – and opened up to Instagram fans about the break up (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz split: ‘It’s clear that it’s over’

It was reported yesterday (Sunday January 5) that Vanessa is “heartbroken” after breaking up with her singer fiancé.

They were together for over 16 years.

Ben, 50, a singer for Phats & Small, has reportedly moved out of their £3.5million home in St John’s Wood, north London.

A defiant Vanessa also took to Instagram to tell fans she remains “full of resolve”.

She vowed: “I’m not going to let this defeat me.”

However, she also made it apparent she considers her relationship with Ben to have ended.

“Now it’s clear that it’s over and and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa thanks Holly Willoughby

Following the festivities with Alison in Solihull, it seems Vanessa, 60, and Holly, 41, may have departed around the same time.

That’s because Vanessa – who didn’t appear in a livestream of the do broadcast by Alison – confirmed she had been there when she commented on a Insta post shared by Holly.

Thank you for letting me follow your car home. It was my guiding star.

Holly uploaded an indistinct snap of herself with the birthday girl and another daytime fave – Dermot O’Leary.

“This picture sums the night up… blurry,” she joked.

Vanessa and Ben were together for over 16 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

And in the comments section, Vanessa indicated she was behind Holly as they drove back to their homes – hailing Hols as a “guiding star”.

“Thank you for letting me follow your car home. It was my guiding star,” Vanessa wrote.

A caring Holly replied, echoing Vanessa’s words: “@vanessafeltzofficial Oh glad you got back ok… See you on the sofa next week where you can guide me through the week’s news… biggest kiss xxx.”

