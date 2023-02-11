Vanessa Feltz family call in police over ‘abusive’ messages from Ben Ofoedu ‘lover’

Vanessa Feltz found out her fiancé Ben Ofoedu was cheating after abusive messages were sent to her family on Christmas Day.

Her eldest daughter, Allegra Kurer, 37, said the devastating news came in the most horrific way.

The Instagram messages sent to Allegra, and her sister Saskia, 34, were so vicious that they contacted the police.

Allegra told the Sun on Sunday it happened when they were with mum Vanessa, 60, on Christmas Day. Her former fiancé Ben was away in pantomime.

The sisters didn’t know how to break the news to their mum, who was having fun with her grandchildren.

But as the family are so close, they couldn’t bring themselves to keep it a secret – especially when they realised the cheating allegations were true.

Allegra described the whole incident as “ghastly”, adding the nature of the “horrid” messages was “vile, abusive.”

Troll’s vile Instagram messages

Lawyer Allegra said: “So when it came to sitting down and telling her the truth, it just felt horrible that it had been brought on our family, particularly at that time of year, by some anonymous troll.

“Even worse now that we find out it was Ben who had brought that to us — and his betrayal.

“There was no name or identity attached, but sadly there was enough information in the messages to know that what was being said about Ben was true — alongside all the vitriol.

“The only way to find out what was going on was to get the police involved, which is not a situation I ever expected to be in for myself or my family. Let’s hope they do something about it.”

Vanessa Feltz split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa announced she and Ben were no longer a couple last week, after being engaged since 2006. Ben, 50, has been accused of cheating on his former fiancée.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years.

“I honestly didn’t know what to say on Instagram. But now it’s clear that it’s over and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.

“And so I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad. And I am pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things. But also full of resolve. I am not going to let this defeat me.”

