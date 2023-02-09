Before splitting from her former fiancé of 16 years, Ben Ofoedu, Vanessa Feltz previously opened up on why she was hesitant about tying the knot a second time.

Vanessa shockingly announced that she had ended her relationship with Ben on Sunday.

The pair announced their engagement in 2006.

Vanessa Feltz announced her split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu at the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Vanessa Feltz split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu

This Morning star Vanessa and Ben first met in 2005 and, a year later, with Ben popping the question just a year later.

I was so shocked and broken-hearted and rocked to my absolute core. It makes you wary of getting married again.

However, on Sunday Vanessa announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years.

“I honestly didn’t know what to say on Instagram. But now it’s clear that it’s over and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.

“And so I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad. And I am pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things. But also full of resolve. I am not going to let this defeat me.”

Vanessa admitted that she was hesitant to marry Ben after splitting with Michael Kurer (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa admits that she was hesitant to marry Ben

Before they heartbreakingly broke up, the presenter admitted that her divorce from her doctor ex-husband Michael Kurer left her wary of marriage again.

She explained that while she would ‘never say never’ to tying the knot again, she hadn’t made any wedding plans with former fiancé Ben.

Vanessa married Michael Kurer in 1985 and they welcomed two daughters Allegra and Saskia.

However the couple split in 2000 when she discovered that the doctor was cheating on her.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Vanessa explained: “I was so shocked and broken-hearted and rocked to my absolute core.

“It makes you wary of getting married again. The marriage seemed to be so disposable- it could just be chucked down the toilet in 10 seconds flat, even though I didn’t want it to be and I didn’t realise there was any trouble with it or problems.

“So it made me feel a bit damaged and reluctant to ever do it again.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz admits her ‘heart snapped into a million pieces’ after ‘horrible shock’ from ex Ben

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.