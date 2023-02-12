Vanessa Feltz: Ex Ben Ofoedu claims he is ‘homeless’ after their split

Ben Ofoedu, ex of Vanessa Feltz, has claimed he is ‘homeless’ following their shock breakup.

Speaking for the first time since Vanessa confirmed their split, Ben says the This Morning star has booted him out.

It comes after agony aunt Vanessa, 60, discovered her partner of 16 years had cheated on her.

In interview with the Sunday Mirror, Ben said Vanessa had ordered him to leave their £3.5million London home.

He says he has been living with ‘church friends’ for the last three weeks as a result.

Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben breaks his silence

Ben, who found fame in 90s techno duo Phats & Small, said: “So many people have been hurt, not just Vanessa.

“I was so close to her grandchildren, her daughters, their husbands. We’re a close knit family.

“My family have been appalled by it as well. There’s been a lot of pain.”

Vanessa met 50-year-old Ben through mutual friends in 2001. They got together romantically in 2005 and he proposed a year later.

But behind closed doors, the couple were rocked by infidelity.

It has now emerged that Ben cheated on Vanessa with a woman while gigging in Ibiza eight years ago.

He also told the Sunday Mirror that he slept with the lady “three times” and kept it a secret for “months”.

Vanessa, whose ex-husband Michael Kurer was also unfaithful, was heartbroken when she eventually found out.

Ben says she decided to forgive him. Then last week, Vanessa confirmed he had cheated again.

The final straw

Speaking on social media, the mum-of two said: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years.

“I honestly didn’t know what to say on Instagram. But now it’s clear that it’s over and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.

Vanessa has spoken openly about her break-up with Ben (Credit: ITV)

“And so I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad. And I am pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things. But also full of resolve. I am not going to let this defeat me.”

Ben has confirmed reports that Vanessa discovered on Christmas Day that he had been ‘sexting’ another woman.

He added: “I’ve broken her trust. She gave me another chance. I’ve gone and destroyed that.”

